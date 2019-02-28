About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Will decide on status of Indian pilot in a couple of days, says Pak FO

Published at February 28, 2019


RK Web News

Srinagar

According to reports, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said that the Indian pilot held captive by Pakistan is "safe and healthy".

"India has raised the matter of the pilot with us. We'll decide in a couple of days what convention will apply to him and whether to give him Prisoner of War status or not," Dr Faisal had said.

Indian defence ministry officials, as per report (published in ANI), had said they believe Wing Commander Abhi Nandan was "ill treated by the Pakistan Army in violation of the Geneva Convention".

The officials also said the Pakistani "air intrusion" was "an attack on military installations".

Pakistan continues to refute the claims saying PAF strikes were carried out from Pakistani airspace on non-military targets.

