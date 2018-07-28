Will deal with cop abductors: Vaid

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir SP Vaid on Saturday said that the police will deal those abducting forces personnel even as he said that policemen should take precautions to avoid any such incident.
An SPO Mudasir Ahmad Lone was abducted by suspected militants in wee hours from Chan Kitar area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Lone, according to reports was posted as cook in Reshipora Awantipora.
Meanwhile, DGP SP Vaid told reporters that they have received the information about the abduction of an SPO and police is verifying the incident.
“Just we received the information about the abduction of the SPO. We are verifying it. His family perhaps said that the SPO has gone to his relatives. Still we are verifying it,” DGP said on the sidelines of a passing out parade function organized by BSF in Humhama.
Asked about has police issued any advisory amid sudden rise of abduction of forces personnel in southern parts, DGP said as such no advisory has been issued and the policemen should take precautions.
Asked about any policy being adopted to prevent abduction incidents, DGP said that we will have to deal with abductors. (GNS)