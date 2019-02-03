About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Will continue to work for batterment of my people: Javed Mir

Published at February 03, 2019 12:02 AM 0Comment(s)579views

Holds workers convention at Lasjan 


Srinagar:

Former minister in PDP-BJP led government, Javed Mustufa Mir, on Saturday organized a workers convention at Lasjan—saying that he would continue to work for the battement of the his home constituency—Chadora.
Addressing the workers, Mir urged them to remained united anf fight the forces who were hell-bent to create a wedge between various sections of the society.
Mir has said that youth were vital agents to progress and development—while having the ability to bring the State out of uncertainty. He also urged youth to come forward for a better change in the State—saying that the Kashmir region has suffered enormously.
“Our area needs the services of young generation to ensure overall development and progress,” he said. “Youth can bring out state from miseries,” Mir added.
Mir assured his workers that he would continue to work for the benevolence and battement of his people.
Later the convention of workers marched on the streets—sloganeering in favor of their former MLA.
Pertinently, Mir is yet to announce about the future course of action or joining any other party.
The former minister Javed Mustafa Mir announced his resignation recently from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)—a party which he won his constituency seat for three consective terms.
Mir, who did not cite any reason for his decision to resign, had said that he would consult his followers about his future course of action. The resignation of Mir follows a slew of similar resignations by some of PDP leaders in the last few months.

 

