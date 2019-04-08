Will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

April 08, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who took flight to Delhi Monday morning to appear before National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with an alleged funding case, said that inspite of "harrassment" it will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.

He also appealed people in Kashmir to maintain calm and peace.

"In Delhi today with my colleagues for the NIA summon ,efforts to malign leadership for its political stand wont work. Inspite of harassment #Hurriyat will continue to seek peaceful resolution of the #Kashmir issue,urge people back home to stay calm and peaceful," Mirwaiz posted on Twitter.

NIA served three summons to Mirwaiz. He had not responded to the first two summons citing security concerns in Delhi and has asked NIA to question him in Srinagar.

However, in the third summon NIA mentioned that the security concerns of Mirwaiz would be taken care of in Delhi.

On Sunday Mirwaiz decided to appear before the NIA following an executive meeting of the Hurriyat (M).

The moderate Hurriyat group's executive members including Professor Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Gani Lone and Masroor Ansari are accompanying Mirwaiz to Delhi.