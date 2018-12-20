Will consult supporters before quitting PDP: Iqbal

Srinagar, Dec 19 (KNS):
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehboob Iqbal on Wednesday said that his removal from the post of General Secretary shows PDP does not want him, adding that he will take a final call after meeting with his workers in next two days.
Talking to local news agency Mehboob Iqbal said, “I have come to know through newspapers that PDP has removed me as party’s General Secretary.”
Saying that he has called a meeting of his workers today and will take a final call on his continuation in the party otherwise, the PDP leader said, “my removal from the position of party General Secretary shows that party does not want me as I am among those working on the ground. Party needs political sycophants but not people like me working on the ground.”
Meanwhile a top National Conference (NC) leader on conditions of anonymity told KNS, “The joining of Mehboob Iqbal has been almost finalized and it is a mere formality now. Probably party president Dr Farooq Abdullah will be flying to Jammu shortly and possibly Iqbal could join even today and in the wake of any change in engagements of Farooq Abdullah, Iqbal would likely join by or before January 5.” (KNS)