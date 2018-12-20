'Will bring resolution on regional autonomy in JK within 30 days' if NC comes to power: Farooq Abdullah

Syed Amjad ShahJammu
National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah Thursday said that the party will bring resolution on regional autonomy in Jammu and Kashmir within a month if it comes to power in the State.
“If NC Government comes; I promise you that we will bring regional autonomy resolution within thirty days which will touch hearts of the people in all three regions of the State,” Abdullah said at a function at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in Jammu.
He said that the document of regional autonomy is prepared so that every region of the State can get its rights.
Abdullah said that the aspiration of people will be fulfilled by the National Conference Government.
“I am hopeful that we will make Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh a strong State where all the communities will remain united and contribute to the State,” he added.