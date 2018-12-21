Will bring autonomy resolution in 30 days if voted to power: Farooq

Expelled BJP leader Gagan Bhagat joins NC
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Dec 20:
The National Conference President and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said if his party was voted to power in Assembly elections in the State, their government would bring autonomy resolution in the Assembly within 30 days of forming the government.
“If NC government comes to power in Assembly elections, I promise you that we will bring regional autonomy resolution in the Assembly within thirty days of forming the government. The autonomy will touch hearts of people of all three regions of the State,” Abdullah told reporters after expelled BJP leader and ex-MLA from R S Pura, Dr Gagan Bhagat joined the National Conference today.
He said document of regional autonomy has been prepared in a way so that every region of the State gets its due right.
“The roadmap has been drawn between 1996 and 2002 and the larger objective of regional autonomy will be polico-economic empowerment of all regions of the State,” Abdullah said adding aspirations of people of three regions of the State would be fulfilled by the NC government.
“I am hopeful we will make Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh a strong State, where all the communities will remain united and contribute to the welfare of the state,” he said.
The NC chief said J&K is a unique state that needs special dispensation in terms of autonomy to different regions to satiate urges and aspiration of the people.
Asked about remarks of the state Governor that a section of country's upper class who do not do charity are like "rotten potatoes", he said, "I don't know which is rotten potato and good potato."
Appreciating joining of Dr Gagan Bhagat into NC, Abdullah exuded confidence that people, especially those in political arena, would work towards maintaining the singular entity of the State, which is under severe threat from polarizing agents.
“Many more leaders are in touch with NC and they will join the party in coming days,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gagan Bhagat said, “As NC has given me a chance to serve the State, especially border residents, I will work for the unity of the State and its people.”
He said even as a party had got mandate, yet what people got was President’s Rule in the State. “I will work for the people and the party”.
Bhagat had supported continuation of Article 370 and Article 35A, and had also opposed dissolution of State Assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik last month.
He had also moved the Supreme Court against dissolution of J&K Assembly but his plea was dismissed by the apex court.
On December 10, the day Supreme Court dismissed his petition, Bhagat was expelled by BJP for his anti-party activities.
Meanwhile, National Conference provincial president, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana said only NC can bring J&K out of the trouble.
“People have faith in NC with a hope that it can keep all three regions of Jammu and Kashmir State united,” he said.
Rana said many leaders of different parties were in contact with NC.
He said people want that there should be a majority government of NC for good governance under NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah.
“We want to bring peace back in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Rana.