Will boycott Assembly elections if demands are not met: AJKPC

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

All J&K Panchiyat conference (AJKPC) said state administration should make Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) strong as people have lost their faith in political parties.

Addressing a press conference, at Kashmir Press Club, President Anil Sharma said political parties can sabotage the process of empowering the people at grassroots level by scuttling the move of holding elections to Block Development Council (BDC).

Sharma said 45,000 elected Sarpanchs and Panchs across the J&K will boycott upcoming Assembly elections, if state and centre fails to fulfill their demands

Sharma said that they have meet Home minister Amit Shah during his visit to Kashmir and had discussed the problems and difficulties which (PRIs) had faced during past years.

He said that despite all difficulties and problems, Panchas and Sarpanchas have participated in elections but they are yet to be empowered by the government.

He said it is their long pending demand that government should implement the 73 Amendment which provides a Constitutional status to the Panchayati Raj Institutions in India, “without it Panchayat Raj system of J&K is of no use”, he said.

Sharma said that before the Panchiyat elections, Governor Administration has issued a statement saying that (PRIs) will be given full powers but nothing has been done even after six months of elections.

President demanded compensation to the families of more than 18 Sarpanchs who have been killed so far and demanded security to elected Panchayat members who feel threatened.

Demanding investigation in all cases, he said government should have proper security policy for the elected representatives so that their lives could be saved.

