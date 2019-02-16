Will avenge Pulwama deaths: CRPF

PTINew Delhi, Feb 15:
The CRPF on Friday said it won't "forget and forgive" but would "avenge" the death of 40 of its personnel in one of the worst militant attacks on its troops in Jammu and Kashmir.
"We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged," it said in the social media post.
The force said that "in memory of the deceased CRPF men of the militant attack", all formations of the Central Reserve Police Force observed two minutes of silence and the force flag will fly half mast on Friday.
The toll in the attack has risen to 40 even as a full Court of Inquiry has been ordered by the CRPF headquarters in Delhi.
The over 3-lakh personnel strong paramilitary force is deployed as the lead combat unit against militants and insurgency in the Kashmir and has deployed about 60,000 personnel (as part of 60 battalions) in the internal security grid of the state.