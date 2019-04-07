About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 07, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Will approach court against highway ban: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said that the party will approach court against the ban on movement of civil vehicles on highway from Baramulla to Udhampur. 

The former chief minister asked people to defy the highway ban by moving in cars on the highway to reach their destinations.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a protest near Lasjan by-pass, Mehbooba said the Government of India cannot curb the movement of Kashmiri people on our own roads.

"PDP would go court against this order," Mehbooba said.

The government has prohabited movement of civil vehicles on the highway on two days in a week, Sunday and Wednesday,  for safe passage of security convoys. 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 07, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Will approach court against highway ban: Mehbooba

              

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said that the party will approach court against the ban on movement of civil vehicles on highway from Baramulla to Udhampur. 

The former chief minister asked people to defy the highway ban by moving in cars on the highway to reach their destinations.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a protest near Lasjan by-pass, Mehbooba said the Government of India cannot curb the movement of Kashmiri people on our own roads.

"PDP would go court against this order," Mehbooba said.

The government has prohabited movement of civil vehicles on the highway on two days in a week, Sunday and Wednesday,  for safe passage of security convoys. 

News From Rising Kashmir

;