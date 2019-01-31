About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

'Will accept Islam' if suspension order not revoked, says Bihar BDO

Published at January 31, 2019


RK Online Desk

Srinagar

A Block Development Officer (BDO) in Bihar has threatened to convert his religion from Hinduism to Islam if authorities don’t revoke his suspension order. 

Manoj Kumar Agrawal, who is (BDO) of Ramgarh chowk in Lakhisarai district in Bihar has threatened to convert his religion from Hinduism to Islam if suspension order is not revoked by February 7, according to a report by DNA.

Agrawal, according to the report, was suspended on charges of corruption on January 25.

"The action against me is arbitrary and initiated under casteist and political vendetta. I was not even given a show cause notice before being suspended," DNA quoted Agrawal as having said. 

The BDO claimed that his suspension follows the transfer of two Panchayat secretaries, whom he transferred against the wishes of some ruling party leaders.

"They had threatened to destroy me. They should prove the allegations against me. Otherwise, if my suspension is not reverted by February 7, I will convert and accept Islam," the report quoted Agrawal as having said.

