Wildlife Week: WLPD organizes children’s visit to Manda Zoo

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 03:
Wildlife Protection Department (WLPD) on Wednesday organised school children’s visit to Manda Deer Park as part of Wildlife week celebration.
According to an official, the school children and teachers interacted with the officials of Wildlife Protection Department at Nature Interpretation centre and discussed issues about the current environmental and wildlife conservation concerns and habitat protection.
The Regional Wildlife Warden Tahir Shawl sensitized the visitors about the prevalent wildlife and environmental related threats and advised the children to inculcate the sense of responsibility towards environment and adopt environment friendly practices starting at their homes, schools and surroundings, the official added.
Dr KafilHussian, Associate professor SKUAST-Jammu, gave power point presentation on man-wild animal conflict issues and wild animal health management.
The programme was organized by the Wildlife Warden Jammu Amit Sharma and conducted by Vinay Khajuria, Wildlife Warden Jambu Zoo and Dr Vinay Vishal Sharma, the official said.
He added that the children from Govt. High School Kachichawani, Govt. High School Bathindi, Ved Mandir (Orphanage) Amphalla and K.B High School Bathindi along with their teachers and wildlife officials later visited Manda Deer Park where they were shown wild animals present in the park and given information about conservation status. The park tour was conducted by Gulam Qadir Range Officer Wildlife Range Jammu and Noor-ul-Amin Mufti.
The Manda Zoo near Ramnagar Wildlife Sanctuary in close vicinity of Jammu city holds attraction for visitors, tourists, school children and locals as an assemblage of different wild animals are on exhibit in the Deer park/Zoo, he said.