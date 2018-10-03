Wildlife week begins from Jasrota Wildlife Sanctuary

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 02:
The wildlife week held by the Department of Wildlife Protection in Jammu region from Jasrota Wildlife sanctuary began on Tuesday in.
According to an official, the field staff led by Wildlife Warden Kathua Sunil Singh and Range officer Jasrota Bishamber Singh conducted the nature tour for the school children and their teachers and educated them about the wildlife in Jasrota Wildlife Sanctuary.
After the nature tour the students, teachers, staff and locals from adjoining area participated in an impressive symposium function held in the premises of Jasrota Wildlife Training Centre. School children spoke about the wildlife conservation and importance of protecting local flora and fauna, the official added.
The Regional Wildlife Warden Jammu region Tahir Shawl addressed the gathering and urged upon the school children to adopt environment friendly practices and develop the habit of bird watching and love nature and wild denizens.
He also stressed upon the teachers and the field staff to encourage children to visit wilderness areas and study the natural flora and fauna in the field.