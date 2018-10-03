About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Wildlife Week-2018 begins at Dachigam National Park

Published at October 03, 2018 12:20 AM 0Comment(s)330views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 02:

 The celebrations of Wildlife Week-2018 commenced here at Nature Interpretation Center of Dachigam National Park being organized by the Central Wildlife Division, Department of Wildlife Protection.
During the Week, various programmes shall be organized to educate the students in particular and the public in general about the importance of wildlife, flora and fauna and importance of forests.
An inter-school debate with the theme “Role of youth in Wildlife Conservation” and a painting competition was held here which was participated by 120 students of Kashmir Public School, Barje- Harwan, Famous Abhay School, New Theed, Scholars School, Dara, Life School, and K I E Higher Secondary School, Lasjan.
Chief Guest, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Rashid Yahya Naqash, Executive Director, WCF Nadeem Qadri, teachers from the participating schools and locals were present on the occasion.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top