Wildlife Week-2018 begins at Dachigam National Park

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 02:
The celebrations of Wildlife Week-2018 commenced here at Nature Interpretation Center of Dachigam National Park being organized by the Central Wildlife Division, Department of Wildlife Protection.
During the Week, various programmes shall be organized to educate the students in particular and the public in general about the importance of wildlife, flora and fauna and importance of forests.
An inter-school debate with the theme “Role of youth in Wildlife Conservation” and a painting competition was held here which was participated by 120 students of Kashmir Public School, Barje- Harwan, Famous Abhay School, New Theed, Scholars School, Dara, Life School, and K I E Higher Secondary School, Lasjan.
Chief Guest, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Rashid Yahya Naqash, Executive Director, WCF Nadeem Qadri, teachers from the participating schools and locals were present on the occasion.