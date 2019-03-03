Wildlife strengthens ecological welfare: Governor

Jammu, March 2:
Governor Satya Pal Malik has conveyed greetings on the occasion of “World Wildlife Day” which is observed on 3rd March every year.
In his message, Governor has observed that the celebration of the World Wildlife Day provides us the valuable opportunity of raising awareness about the conservation of our varied and beautiful flora and fauna. The celebration of this year’s theme-“Life below water: for people and planet", is a great opportunity to raise awareness about the breathtaking diversity of marine life, the crucial importance of marine species to human development, and how we can make sure it will continue to provide its bounties for future generations.
He noted that the existence of wildlife makes a valuable contribution not only to promote and strengthen ecological welfare but also enhances social, economic, scientific and educational aspects of sustainable development.