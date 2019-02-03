Wildlife Protection Deptt observes World Wetland Day

Srinagar, February 02:
The Department of Wildlife Protection in collaboration with Wular Conservation and Management Authority today organized a function to celebrate the World Wetlands Day 2019 here at Tahira Khannam, College, Lawaypora, Hokersar.
The aim of the programme was to draw the attention towards the urgent need for integrated management and conservation required to save the precious wetland resources of the State.
The day marks the date of the signing of the Convention on Wetlands at Ramsar, Iran on 2nd February 1971. It commemorates the need to maintain the ecological character of wetlands and to plan 'wise' for its sustainable use. This year's theme is Wetlands and Climate Change.
The World Wetlands Day was celebrated in collaboration with NGO named “National Society for Protection of Water Resources, Wetlands and Forests”.
Chief Conservator of Forests / Chief Executive Director Wular Conservation and Management Authority Farooq Gillani, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
In his address, CCF highlighted that the wetlands are the most productive life support systems in the world and are of immense socio – economic, ecological and bio-esthetic importance to the mankind. He also emphasized the role of the wetlands particularly Wular and other associated wetlands and termed these as "biological supermarkets".
The students from 16 schools participated in the debate which was organized on this occasion to focus on the theme of Conservation of Wetlands.
Prizes were distributed among the best speakers/students who participated in debate competition.
Speaking on the occasion Chairman “National Society for Protection of water resources, Wetlands and forests Nazir-be-Nazir highlighted significance of conservation of wetlands in the local context and about increasing human pressure by way of change in the land use.
G.N. War President J&K Private School Association and Mariya Samuel, Chief Executive Officer Academy of skiing Gulmarg also spoke on the occasion.