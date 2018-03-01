Wildlife employees threaten stir over official apathy

Sajidah YousufSrinagar:
Wildlife employees in coordination with Employee Joint Consultative Committee (EJCC) held a peaceful protest on Wednesday in Pratap Park demanding fulfilment of demands that are pending from past many years.
They threatened to launch a state wide strike programme if their demands would not be fulfilled by the government and were shouting slogans against the state government.
Manzoor Pampori, who was leading the protest under the banner of EJCC, told Rising Kashmir said that they are protesting for the implementation of “Minimum Wages Act” for wildlife employees.
Pampori said, the employees have been working from past 20 years in the wildlife and there should be re-organisation in the department.
“Wildlife commissioner and other concerned authorities are not paying any attention towards the issues of employees. They have turned deaf ears to the employees, he said, adding that the issues are legal and should be solved soon.”
Pampori said that designation of helpers should be changed and get promoted based on their qualification and experience and their monthly wages should be also increased.
“The SRO-520 which is for temporary employees has many loopholes, government should look into it and required changes should be made immediately,” he said.
“SRO- employees under SRO-520 should get regularised under the SRO-64, as there is no DPC for them from past many years,” he said.
According to Pampori there are nearly 2500 employees including helpers in the wildlife department which are suffering and nothing has been done for these poor employees.
Meanwhile, the president (EJCC) Employee Joint Action Committee in coordination threatened to launch a state wide strike programme and for that state government would be responsible.
However, the president of the Wildlife employees, Tariq Ahmad Zargar, was also president in the protest, which was arrested later by the police.
0 Comment(s)