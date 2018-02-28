Wildlife dept employees protest in Srinagar, demand hike in salaries, promotions

AgenciesSrinagar
Scores of employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Department staged a protest in Srinagar, demanding hike in salaries and promotions.
Scores of protestors, under the banner of the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Employees and Workers Union, hit the streets at Partap Park in Srinagar.
Shouting anti-government slogans, they demanded that promotions be accorded to their seniority. They also demanded increase in the salaries, designation change among helpers and rehabilitation of casual labourers and senior labourers.
