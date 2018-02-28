About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Wildlife dept employees protest in Srinagar, demand hike in salaries, promotions

Published at February 28, 2018 05:00 PM 0Comment(s)1230views


Agencies

Srinagar

Scores of employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Department staged a protest in Srinagar, demanding hike in salaries and promotions. 

Scores of protestors, under the banner of the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Employees and Workers Union, hit the streets at Partap Park in Srinagar.

Shouting anti-government slogans, they demanded that promotions be accorded to their seniority. They also demanded increase in the salaries, designation change among helpers and rehabilitation of casual labourers and senior labourers.

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top