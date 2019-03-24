Wild Life Dept kick starts Hangul population census at Dachigam National Park

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Wild Life Department today launched its three-day Hangul Population estimation program in Dachigam National Park.

Apart from Wildlife field staff many volunteers from NGOs like WCF, Wildlife SOS, JKMHC, WTI and from Government organizations like Kashmir University, Central University, Islamia College, SSM College, SKUAST, FPF, Forest Department, Research Scholars participated in the census.

All the participants traversed designated transects in the National Park and collected data as per the data sheets provided to them.

At field level the census program was supervised by the Wildlife Warden, Central Division, Altaf Hussain who was assisted by Dr. Sameena Charoo Research Officer, Wildlife Department, Sohail Yousuf Qazi, Range Officer, Central Control Room and Showkat Ahmed Jan, Range Officer, Dachigam.

The Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir Region, Rashid Yahya Naqash also visited Dachigam National Park and took the stock of preparation and participation, made in connection with Hangul census in Dachigam.