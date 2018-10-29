Widen ambit of CBMs if GoI intends to achieve peace: PDP

Anantnag, Oct 28:
Addressing one day convention of party workers in South Kashmir at Anantnag, PDP Chief Spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said that the political process backed with durable CBMs is the only way forward to restore peace.
Urging the Government of India to widen the ambit of Confidence Building Measures that PDP initiated including Amnesty to first time offenders, Mir said that an unclear picture of this amnesty scheme initiated by PDP earlier, has put in jeopardy lives of thousands of aspiring youth who want to shun the path of violence.
Stating that there is no substitute to a credible political process Mir said that years of trust gained by any mainstream party by virtue of CBMs and a political engagement should not become a causality of politics as it becomes a collective investment in the stakes of peace and today the government should take further these reconciliatory measures.
Expressing dismay on continued cycle of violence Mir said, that Valley’s present political problem should not be seen with security prism alone, there are other aspects to it and a strong reconciliatory approach alone can achieve peace. Mir said that it is heartbreaking to see the loss of innocent lives, the forced political freeze and lack of acceptance that dialogue alone can solve this issue, will only worsen the problem.
Mir said that Government of India must widen the ambit of CBMs that PDP initiated during its tenure including re-implementation of the Unilateral Ceasefire, terming it a popular and unanimous decision of all mainstream parties, Mir said if GoI intends to strengthen the mainstream, in Valley, then it must carry forward its promises made to the people to restore faith.
Mir said that PDP made an attempt to convince Delhi to shift its policy and it was successful to some extent, softening of stance would be in genuine interest of nation and should not be over politicized, people of Kashmir have been the worst sufferers of the political lull and any hard stance will only have adverse impact on the psyche of people Mir added.