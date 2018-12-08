Why’s Governor encroaching the democratic space: Mehbooba

‘Ladakh’s division status is OK, what about Pir Panjal, Chenab Valley’
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 07:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday said Governor Satya Pal Malik was encroaching into the State’s democratic space.
“We respect Governor Sahab but why’s he encroaching the democratic space,” she said addressing a news conference at her Fair View residence at Gupkar Road.
The PDP President said since Governor’s rule was imposed in the State, many decisions were being taken and orders issued, which were against the interests of J&K.
She said her party had thought that Governor Malik, being someone with a political background, would be cautious, rather over-cautious while handling the affairs of the State.
“Unfortunately, everyday an order is issued which is creating further insecurity among the people,” Mehbooba said. “Barring a few political parties, everyone is perturbed with these decisions.”
She said first a decision was taken of converting J&K Bank into a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), then of changing the procedure of the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC), then of abolishing the Roshni Act as a result of which the rich benefitted from the act while the poor and the Gujjar and Bakerwal community members did not, which would impact their lives, and now the Juvenile Justice Act was being tampering with.
“There is no hurry or emergency to issue orders that he is issuing as such decisions are taken after the elections, and after the governments are formed,” the former chief minister said.
She said these decisions were giving an impression that someone somewhere was furthering an anti-State agenda in Jammu Kashmir and expressed hope that Governor Malik would not be part of those machinations.
“I believe the Governor’s team doesn't advice him properly and that’s why he has to rollback almost all his decisions,” the PDP President said.
She said her party believes that it would have been best if such decisions were left for an elected government.
Commenting on the proposal of making Ladakh a separate division, Mehbooba said her party would start a peaceful agitation if the Governor's administration grants a division status to Ladakh and not to Pir Panjal region and Chenab Valley.
“The Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley are more backward and disconnected. They don’t even have the hill development councils. The Governor should accord divisional status to them too,” she said.
The former chief minister said a good governance setup should be created in Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley regions, adding that her party was not against the divisional status to Ladakh region.
“All the major political parties and independents including National Conference, Congress, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, Hakeem Yaseen, Ghulam Hassan Mir and Engineer Rasheed are on the same page on this issue,” she said.
The PDP President warned of starting a peaceful agitation if the Governor’s administration does not budge to her party’s demand.
On the PDP's boycott of local bodies polls, she said they were satisfied with their decision.
“Elections come and go. We contest some, we boycott some but the way local bodies polls were linked to Article 35-A, we as a regional party had to boycott,” Mehbooba said.
She said in any election, people were the fountainhead and the party would go to common people for judgement on their poll boycott decision.
She was flanked by PDP Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri and party’s chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir.