Why was SOP violated by forces, asks MLA Kulgam

Demands judicial inquiry into civilian killings
Demands judicial inquiry into civilian killings
Yawar HussainSrinagar:
Days after killing of seven civilians in Kulgam district, the local Member of Legislative Assembly and Communist Party of India (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Thursday questioned as to why the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of 2012 wasn’t followed by government forces.
Terming the killings “devastating and painful”, Tarigami demanded a “credible” judicial inquiry here while addressing a press conference.
“The responsibility needs to be fixed in the case. There are unanswered questions,” Tarigami said.
He said the killing of unarmed innocent civilians killed in Kulgam has deeply shaken whole Kashmiri populace. “Legitimate question of the people is whether this tragedy could have been averted. But there is no answer,” Tarigami said. He said the SOP of 2012 makes it mandatory on “security forces” to sanitise the encounter site before leaving it. “Why was it not done in Larro, Kulgam?,” Targami said, adding, “Strong voices are emerging in and outside state that a credible enquiry should be held to fix the responsibility so that such tragedies could be avoided in future.” Tarigami while questioning the government of India said, “Will the government heed to this demand is to be seen.” “Though no amount of money could heal the wounds of the families of the victims, they should be provided jobs under SRO-43 to give them some relief,” Tarigami demanded He said in the present state of things in Kashmir whatever happens on ground is a matter of life and death for its citizens. “It is also a test case for the policies of Government of India (GoI) pursued in relation with Kashmir.” He said the government of India continues use disproportionate force even though the violence has increased in the Valley. The use of force compounds the vicious cycle of violence,” Tarigami said, adding that instead of listening to the grievances of Kashmiri people the central government is stubbornly attempting to subdue people’s political aspirations. “The situation is worsening by these policies. A credible dialogue process is need of the hour.” He said if GoI If is serious about addressing the anger of younger generation then it must give a clear cut direction to the “law enforcing agencies” to desist from using excessive force. “Indiscriminate arrests, registering cases and slapping PSAs is not going to solve the problem” He said the GoI is continuously refusing to learn lessons from the previous mistakes. “They have instead compounded the problem in the last four years. The alienation and mistrust among the people has been accentuated,” Tarigami said. Hitting out at GoI for “consistently” refusing to initiate a political dialogue with all the stakeholders, Tarigami said, “This refusal has resulted in the swelling up of militant ranks.” “Dozens of unarmed people got killed in last three years and scores of people have been injured,” he said. “This disastrous policy of the government is alienating more sections of the population and driving number of youth to militancy.” Tarigami appealed to mainstream political parties across the State to join hands to send a uniform message to the GoI that the government forces need to follow the SOP of 2012 and other laid down norms.