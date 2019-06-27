Why study Philosophy

June 27, 2019 | Dr. Javid Ahmad Mallah

Studying Philosophy is a dynamic activity as well as the expression of the deep inquisitiveness of the human mind, ever restless and full of curiosity.

Philosophy liberated the world from the overloaded superstitions and dogmatic beliefs. It was in Greek where a group of people started thinking rationally, critically and morally. Therefore, Greek represents the beginning of philosophy and development of human thought with the urge, for the search of truth and inquiry, into the nature of things that aroused in a rationalist movement. Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle are the best examples in the philosophical world whose writings have shaped human thought and influenced literature throughout the world. The writings of great philosophers are studied in world universities and teaching-learning-institutions. There are few places where philosophy ‘the queen of all sciences’ is absent at the larger level in educational institutions. Efforts must be made to invite general people to philosophical studies and wisdom. Also, governing body/authorities of the State must realize the need and importance of philosophy and give it a proper place in the heart of the J&K Education System.

Philosophy is a very vast area of work where a lot of questions are asked and systematic and logical answers to these questions are sought. This makes philosophy a dynamic activity as well as the expression of the deep inquisitiveness of the human mind, ever restless and full of curiosity. No doubt there are other manners and methods (for instance, science) of satisfying curiosity, but philosophy is the earliest and oldest of them. It has the merit of being co-extensive with human culture and civilization. Philosophy began when the first human being asked a ‘deep question’ and it will continue to be as long as such questions are asked. Hence, philosophy is the quest for knowledge as it is known etymologically the “love of wisdom”. Love in this context must be understood as a strong desire for knowledge whereas wisdom as the correct application of knowledge. Thus, philosophy in this sense could refer to human’s strong desire for knowledge and its correct application.

Philosophers in the past attempted to understand the world through the aid of reason without appealing to any dogmatic, superstitious tradition or authority, religion or revelation. This approach is itself a new, extraordinary and one of the important milestone of human thought and development. This philosophical activity keeps philosophizing at the highest pedestal. Philosophers from the beginning were encouraging people to think independently and use their reason too. They were first teachers who make people think and allow them to develop their own body of knowledge, urge them to discuss, debate, argue and put forward their own ideas without necessarily agreeing with them. This intellectual engagement is revolutionary in terms of mental development, rational thinking, growth in knowledge and understanding.

Introducing philosophy and exploring new ways to increase the accessibility of philosophical teaching and learning would be a collaborative initiative towards building inclusive societies. Progress in science and technology is necessary on certain aspects of reality but it is dangerous if our societies will be dominated by scientists and engineers in the sense our societies lack a moral compass. Without ethics, no other science can tell us whether something is right or wrong, moral or immoral, good or evil. It seems every domain of human life without a moral compass is dangerous as Prof. Syed Farid Al-Atas observes ‘a society without scholars and thinkers in fields such as literature is a dangerous society Science”. Furthermore, he adds, ‘Science and technology are not able to give a person an ethical position on any matter. This can only come from the discipline of philosophy. It shows a profound need for philosophy in contemporary times not only because of its practical implication in the branch of ethics but because of its profound significance in other important branches as well. In this regard, philosophical platforms need to be established and advanced courses in philosophy should be emphasized in teaching-learning institutions not only for the individual’s intellectual and moral development but for the betterment of the society at a larger level.’

In India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, we see different forms of violence in thought and deed. It seems that in the absence of rational apprehension, ethics and ‘value education’ the elements of violence and agitation shall be growing. The introduction of philosophy to engage our new generations with the thought process, questioning-examining activity will prove helpful for the students at large. We need to pay attention to the questions of authentic and inauthentic modes of living and wrongness of actions and behaviors in every sphere of life. We do need to train our students to ask all sorts of questions in different areas of knowledge? Asking questions is one of the important tasks of philosophy. Arguably another important task of philosophy is ‘critical thinking’ which is one of the important needs our societies lack today in the absence of philosophy. Critical thinking is one of the most valued ability to think critically that students must learn. The ability to think critically helps not only the students but also academicians and employers to solve problems and exercise effective decision making.

Our stakeholders should realize the value of philosophy. It was Bertrand Russell, a great analytical philosopher, who said, ‘The man who has no tincture of philosophy goes through the life imprisoned in the prejudices derived from common sense from the habitual beliefs of his age or his nation and from convictions which have grown up in his mind without the co-operation or consent of his deliberate reason.’ Furthermore, we cannot deny the significance of the philosophies of Gandhi, Ambedkar, Iqbal Tagore, Hobbs, Rawls, and so on. These great personalities have also extensively shaped and reconstructed modern socio-political, educational, moral and religious thoughts.

Philosophical thinking and wisdom can be one of the important paradigms to restore the needs of our times. Ironically, there is disappointment over the negligence and maximum absence of philosophy in teaching and research domains of J&K Education System. One wonders, why philosophy in India particularly in J&K is less privileged than other disciplines like Fine Literature, History, Education, Sanskrit, Sociology, Political Science, Urdu, etc. One may ask then, what is the point of keeping philosophy away?

In today’s world, the human realm is polarized; philosophy entails the truth and values which needs to be propagated to humanity. We need something which can expand people’s ability to have philosophical discussions and dialogues in this deeply polarized age. Concerned authorities should take necessary steps to look into the matter. One fails to understand that why this important discipline has been neglected in the universities and colleges? Philosophy as a subject deserves to be introduced at the secondary education as well.

Furthermore, authority is meant to promote assistance to fulfill the genuine demands and resolve serious issues. But if it is exercised badly, it becomes oppressive, and promote a destructive climate that does not allow people to grow and creates a climate of mistrust and hostility which further leads to corruption and similar other elements. Let us hope that the cries of ‘Philosophy’ will be heard, responded by wise and mindful rather than disregarded by ‘Couch Potatoes’.

(Author Teaches Philosophy, GDC Kulgam)

