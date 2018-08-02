About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Why stop foreign journalists from reporting from JK, asks Omar

Published at August 02, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) said has the situation in the state reached to such an extent that New Delhi was afraid to allow foreign journalists to report from the state.
On Tuesday Annie Gowen, the India bureau chief of Washington Post, tweeted that she was in the valley for attending a wedding of a friend.
But she said she was not reporting because the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs had not granted the special permit now required for foreign correspondents.
Gowen said, she applied for the permit on June 22.
“Has the situation in Kashmir deteriorated to such an extent that we are now afraid to let foreign correspondents report freely from Kashmir? Another crowning achievement of BJP’s Kashmir policy ably assisted by its partners in crime the PDP,” Omar tweeted on Tuesday.
Foreign journalists, in the early 1990s too, had to seek permission from the Home Ministry to report from J&K.

