JKPSC chairman, Lateef-uz-Zaman Deva, earlier this month was quoted in State Times (news item published on 17/7/2018) that the UPSC’s principle of moderation and scaling is being adopted from this year and it would be applied to the current KAS-2016 Main exam.
This is indeed a very crucial reform that JKPSC has to undergo to resurrect the KAS recruitment process and to check the trend of ‘Kashmir Administrative service (KAS) becoming Kashmir Anthropology Service.
The absence of ‘rationalisation and proportionate marking’ in KAS main examination evaluation has given birth to Kashmir Anthropology service which is a fraud on merit system.
Interestingly, out of the 51 junior scale KAS seats, as many as 42 had been grabbed by the candidates who chose anthropology as an optional subject in the 2014 exam for which results were declared in 2017.
If we go through the KAS selection lists since 2008 we will not be surprised to find about 70 percent of selections from Anthropology.
In 2009, Anthropology was replaced by Urdu and more selectees were having Urdu optional. This has created a perception among aspirants that only ‘bramhastra’ for qualifying KAS is Anthropology. The average marks that are given in Anthropology are 350 while in non-anthropology optional the average score is 250.
Interestingly, the toppers in 2016 list were given 500-550 marks in Anthropology alone. This is the reflection of faulty evaluation mechanism being used by PSC for Main examination.
Why should Anthropology aspirants have all the fun? Is this optional more necessary for being an administrator? Is this subject having spiritual connections? Is this subject more important than any other subject for existence of civilization? JKPSC seems to be in an extra-marital relation with this beauty, called Anthropology.
A JKPSC official was quoted by State Times that: “It was because of this disproportionate marking that in the current KAS-2016 (Mains) as many as 4,300 out of 8,000 candidates have chosen anthropology as an optional subject. In Jammu, 2,700 out of 4,200 candidates have picked up anthropology while as in Kashmir 1,600 out of 3,800 candidates have adopted anthropology”.
These figures ratify the proposition that only ‘bramhastra’ for qualifying KAS is Anthropology.
This existing ‘disproportionate marking system’ is against democratic ideals of equality and opportunity enshrined in the constitution. It dwindles the chances of non-Anthropology aspirants to qualify the examination and realize their dreams. JKPSC is not providing a level playing field for entry into coveted state civil services.
Moreover, philosophically it is mockery of ‘merit system’ and no more different than what Willoughby, an administrative scholar, called “Aristocratic bureaucracy”.
JKPSC has designed a mechanism to favour some aspirants in the similar manner as in UK civil servants aspirants till recently were largely drawn from the graduates of Cambridge and Oxford to protect the interest of aristocratic class.
With a difference, it is also a manifestation of the ‘caste bureaucracy’ in ancient India where civil servants were drawn from Brahmans and Kshtriyas only.
JKPSC has incorporated these two traditional systems to favour few with a different logic and intellectualism in modern age which has rejected both the caste and class as bases for entry into civil service. This is Intellectual hypocrisy.
Our institutions are inclusively known for lack of integrity and the character of intellectual integrity is a far fading dream. This is the past. This is unacceptable today! Reform is the need! It is our right as well our duty to correct the errors before it brings superstructures over and above the rule of law and constitution ideals.
From the administrative point of view, it is neither in the interest of the civil service itself nor in the interest of the society. The government needs diverse talents to perform myriads of functions.
Some are needed in policy designs, some policy execution, some developmental activities and some in the think tanks to serve the country and its people. Neither government nor its clientele necessitate candidates with Anthropology for performing these functions.
This mechanism of giving preference to few subjects over other is outdated. We need governance that is the act of collectively solving the problems of the society.
We use government that is the instrument with the Kashmir Anthroplogy Servants to perform these tasks; it is outdated and outmoded. It is in the larger interest of the society as well as the civil service itself to absorb diverse talents for deliverance of ‘Good Governance’.
In ‘Good Governace’, anthropology or Urdu or public administration or Zoology is not the requirement but proactive, dynamic and responsive civil service is and these qualities are not found only in the anthropology aspirants but are widely available in non-anthropology aspirants.
Deva was also quoted in State Times that: “It has been decided to make a ‘model answer paper’ which would cover all elements. Consequently, there will be a maximum and minimum limit for the marks to be given to a candidate in a particular subject. We are sure that the practice of scaling, which is one among the best practices we are acquiring from UPSC, will mitigate all apprehensions of injustice and ensure rationalisation and proportionate marking”.
Fair enough. The idea of ‘model answer paper’ is something that needs to be apprehended well. This idea can be implemented in fact-based subjects like Zoology, Physics, Anthropology but how commission will prepare a ‘model answer paper’ for opinion based subjects like public administration. Here is a catch. One more aspect that needs attention here is the ‘difficulty level’ of question papers for different subjects.
For example, Public administration and zoology papers were of IAS standard during 2016-KAS Mains. The apprehension among aspirants is how these elements will be incorporated in preparing a ‘model answer paper’.
No doubt JKPSC has also undergone some reforms in preliminary examinations but were not implemented in letter and spirit. Their faulty execution has caught the whole recruitment process in judicial exhaustion.
Ultimately, the advantage of qualifying preliminary examination in few subjects like Public administration, Political Science, Zoology, etc. has been rationalised by adopting the UPSC pattern for preliminary exam.
But to make the administrative machinery working, commission changed the rules and again made the institution robotic and mechanically perfect. Man is not subject to the tests of these mechanical rules of efficiency and economy. This is the traditional administrative system.
Our institutions are too authoritative and not people-centric. There is huge gap between what is formally prescribed and what is actually practiced. The commission should make this institution more people-centric and various tools of accountability and transparency should be developed.
Official arrogance should be replaced with official-compassion to serve its clientele better. This is the objective of Good Governance. Unfortunately, the institution par excellence has not delivered its services timely and in a citizen-centric way.
The reports submitted by the commission to the Governor are not discussed in the legislature. Their public disclosure should be mandated by the law itself. The local media has never gone out of its cradle of conflict stories.
It rarely discusses these reports and when it does not deliberate over these reports how the accountability of the commission is ensured.
As long as the commission is not transparent and its accountability is not ensured the claims of fair selection sound rather hollow. The commission and the commission secretariat collectively have a duty to correct the errors and help the deserving to qualify the coveted KAS.
Moderation is in interest of aspirants as well for civil services. It is in the interest of anthropology and non-anthropology services.