Why RTI autonomy matters

DushyantMumbai Mirror
Modigovt’s bid to amend the landmark law will end financial and functional autonomy of information commissioners, opening a path for political meddling.
Six suicides, 73 murders, 166 assaults and 183 cases of harassment and threats. The figures, recorded by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative from 2006 to so far this year, reveal the danger and risks RTI users and activists face in our country. It’s important to note that the actual number of attacks against them are likely to be much higher — perhaps more than the figures of other under-reported crimes because attacks against whistle-blowers invariably involve politicians and businessmen.
The Right to Information Act was passed during UPA’s first term in 2005. Forgive my cynicism, but the fact that a government in India gave ordinary citizens the power to scrutinise its decisions and raise uncomfortable questions astonishes me to this day. Yes, it took years of sustained efforts by activist and NGOs, who are callously branded as anti-nationals these days, to get the law passed, but there have been many popular causes and not all of them have succeeded. Take Lokpal for example. Who would have thought that a party which rode to power on the public anger against corruption, and the Lokpal movement would delay the appointment of Lokpal through most of its term.
I have met many politicians who expressed resentment towards the landmark RTI law, saying their grip on power would have been firmer if had citizens not been provided the option to demand information through a simple and inexpensive process.
RTI activists, who seek information that every citizen has the right to know, tread a dangerous path, challenging those in power. It’s not surprising that no effort is spared by the government machinery to deny this information. In December 2016, the chief information commissioner (CIC) passed an order directing the Delhi University to allow an inspection of the BA degrees granted in 1978. This may seem trivial, but Prime Minister NarendraModi has listed a 1978 degree from the university in his qualifications. Currently, the issue related to the RTI request is before the Delhi High Court, where the University has challenged CIC’s order.
I am not surprised that governments would want to blunt the RTI Act and in some way, restrict or influence the amount of information made available to the public. This is what the bill proposing to amend the RTI Act, a matter that has been listed in the monsoon session of Parliament, seeks to do.
All institutions, especially those which try to hold governments accountable, need some degree of autonomy to function in an honest manner. These include the judiciary, the Election Commission, the Comptroller and Auditor General as well as the offices of authorities (chief and state information commissioners) under the RTI Act. The desired level of autonomy includes both financial and operational freedom. Financial autonomy is achieved by restricting or removing the power of the central government to influence the allowances and salaries paid to people who discharge functions in the said institutions. Functional autonomy is achieved by minimising or eliminating the power of the executive to interfere in the operations and the manner in which people are appointed to posts. A crucial aspect of functional autonomy is alengthy but fixed tenure, which would help officials to discharge their duties without political pressure that often affects such posts.
Through the proposed bill, the Modi government seeks to take away this autonomy. Currently, central and state information commissioners are offered atenure of five years and to a large extent, their offices remain immune to the change in political power. They are paid a salary which is equal to what chief and state election commissioners get, and this can be changed only through a constitutional amendment (not easy).
The Modi government wants to change the fixed tenures to “for such term as may be prescribed by the Central Government”. The proposed amendment also seeks to give the government the power to change the salary and allowances of the information commissioners. The bill will take away the autonomy enjoyed by these offices and may end up protecting the powerful from scrutiny.
The amendment was kept hidden from the public for a long time; it was not published on the LokSabha website. It came to light when RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj obtained a copy and posted it on Twitter.
The giant leap we have made towards greater transparency and accountability will amount to nothing if the bill is passed. What can/must you do? Remonstrate with your MP. But more importantly, vote wisely.