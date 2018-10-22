Why Rohingya refugees must not be deported

Masroor Hassan
The Indian governments’ 2015 notification diluted the provisions of Passport (entry into India) Act 1920 and Foreigners’ Act 1946 resulting into making the entry of minorities of Pakistan and Bangladesh namely Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians and Parsis into India legal.
The relaxation was granted to only those who came to India on or before 31st December 2014 notwithstanding whether they have valid documents or not.
Even if their documents have expired they were tagged as legal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh who could put up a peaceful stay in Indian subcontinent.
It was this impugned notification which was highlighted by petitioner in case of Mohammad Salim and Another Vs Union of India, Writ Petition (CIVI) NO.793, 2017. The petitioner is a Rohingya refugee who challenged the deportation order of Rohingyas to Myanmar.
The petitioner contented that though as per 1951 Refugee Convention and protocol which emphatically states that according to article 33(2) (policy of non-refoulement) of the said convention a nation cannot send a refugee back to a country where his or her life or freedom would be threatened on account of race, nationality, religion, membership of a particular social group, or political opinion India is not a party to the refugee convention but India participated in the high level plenary discussions on September 19, 2016 that led to the adoption of the “New York declaration for refugees and migrants” by the UN General Assembly.
This declaration reaffirms the importance of the international refugee regime and represents a commitment by member states to strengthen and enhance mechanisms to protect people on the move. It is important to observe that all the member states reached agreement by consensus on the declaration.
The states endorsed various commitments towards the refugees and migrants by way of this declaration that inter alia includes following due process in assessment of their legal status, compliance with the convention on the Rights of The Child to protect the human rights of all refugee and migrant children, combating xenophobia and stereotypes applied on basis of religion.
Petitioner submitted before hon’ble Supreme Court that India’s participation in this declaration contradicts the governments’ current stand on extending protection to persecuted communities.
In all time celebrated case of National Human Rights Commission Vs State of Arunachal Pradesh (1996) 1 SCC 742,hon’ble court reiterated that the fundamental right under Article 21 of Indian constitution is available to all persons not just citizens and directed the state government to provide adequate protection to the Chakma refugees from East Pakistan.
Only recently citizenship amendment bill 2016 was promulgated so that permanent citizenship be granted to these refugees in India. In the present case constitutional guarantee under article14 (Right to equality) and article 21 (Right to life and personal liberty) are available to the petitioners who face imminent threat of being deported out of India to their home country where members of their ethnic community are being persecuted and killed.
This would be a complete violation of their rights to life and personal liberty and their right to live a life with human dignity. The hon’ble Supreme Court has taken recourse to article 21 of the constitution in absence of legislation to regulate and justify the stay of refugees in India.
Government has claimed that the fundamental rights enjoyed by the refugees in India do not include the right to reside within the territory of India as under article19 of the constitution.
Admittedly, the right to reside under Article19 extends to only the citizens of the country, however , the petitioners in the present case are not inviting the governments’ order of deportation of Rohingya refugees to be tested against Article 19 of the constitution but the challenge is limited to the non-compliance of the mandate under articles 14 and 21 as well as the requirements of international law and treaties which India has signed and which according to various judgments of this court must be read into domestic law.
The right against forcible return in fact has been upheld by the courts in the past as part of Article14 and 21 of the constitution. The relevant case law quoted is Dongh Lian Khan Vs Union of India Air (2016) DLT 208.Burmese refugees made a prayer to not be deported before the hon’ble Delhi High Court.
The court upheld the principle of non-refoulement as part of Article21 and stayed his deportation. The government was directed to access on facts whether there was any actual threat posed due to the petitioners’ presence.
The hon’ble court stated that: “Since the petitioners apprehended danger to their lives on return to their country which fact finds support from the mere grant of refugee status to the petitioners by the united Nations High Commission For Refugees, it would only be in keeping with the golden traditions of this country in respecting international comity and consults UNHCR regarding the option of deportation to a third country and then decide regarding the deportation of the petitioners and seek approval thereafter of the ministry of Home Affairs) (Foreigners’ Division).”
Another landmark case which will have positive repercussions for Rohingya refugees camped in Jammu is Sheikh Abdul Aziz Vs State of Delhi (AIR 2014 DHC).
In this case Aziz was arrested under Foreigner Act 1946 in Jammu and Kashmir and transferred to Tihar jail after completing his sentence. He was detained there for seven years as the government had not been able to determine his nationality. Saudi Arabia had rejected his claim of being its citizen.
As with the Rohingya since J&K Home did not receive a response from Ministry of Home Affairs. It continued to issue detention orders against him until he moved the Delhi High Court.
The hon’ble court directed the government to use its authority under section 8 of the Foreigners’ Act to determine his nationality. The government found him to be stateless.
The court then ruled that Aziz was to be issued an identity certificate on the basis of which he could apply for a long term visa so as to legally reside in India. It also ordered the J&K government and the central government to give him Rs 2 Lakhs as compensation for causing illegal detention.
Experts on refugee law see this case as important for the fact that Delhi High Court ruled on asylum for a stateless person. Ms Sahana Basavpatra, lawyer, says that it can also be used to argue that against illegal detention and for Rohingyas release even though Delhi High Court ruling is not legally binding on the Jammu &Kashmir High Court.
But recent three – member bench of the Supreme Court Headed by newly-appointed Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, refused to stop the Assam Government from deporting seven Rohingya to Myanmar.
The deportees, who were lodged in the Silchar Central Jail since 2012 after a Foreigner Tribunal sentenced them to detention for entering India without papers, have been handed over to Myanmar authorities at the overland crossing in Moreh, Manipur.
This is in clear violation of most prominent international legal obligations like International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which India has signed in 1979. UN Human Rights Committee reiterates that the official body monitors the ICCPR’s implementation by state parties and advisors issued by UNHCR, Article 6(Right to life) and Article 7(Right to be free from torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment) of the covenant apply to not just the refugee’s host country, but also the country where they are to be sent.
India is also party to the Convention against Torture(CAT), Article 3 of which expressly prohibits countries from returning refugees back to countries where they risk being tortured.
Though India has not ratified the CAT, yet signing it implies India’s intentions to move towards adhering to the CAT. Plans to deport the Rohingya back to Myanmar reverse this intention. India is also signatory to the 1966 Bangkok Principles on Status and Treatment of Refugees, Article3 of which specifically bars states from returning or expelling asylum seekers and refugees to a country where their “life or freedom would be threatened on account of their race, religion, nationality , ethnic origin, membership of a particular social group or political opinion”.
The deportation of these seven Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar is a classic case of out of the frying pan, into the fire.
With these happenings in India and world watching India’s journey to secure a seat at the reformed UN Security Council will only be further pushed back the ladder of aspirations.
When I interviewed one Rohingya refugee named as Mushtaq housed in Sunjawan camp, J&K for my thesis on Rohingya refugees vis a vis state of J&K and on asking him whether he wants to go back to his mother land Myanmar, he said and I quote:
jis terah hidustani yahan kehte hai
Sare jahan se acha Hindustan
Hamara, hum bhi apne watan
Jake dil se kehna chate hain lekin who
Humein apna tole