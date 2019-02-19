Why plebiscite was not held in J&K earlier, asks Kamal Haasan

PTIChennai, Feb 18:
The Bollywood superstar and MakkalNeedhiMaiam chief Kamal Haasan has said a plebiscite could have been an option in Jammu and Kashmir earlier to foster peace and disagreed with calls for an immediate surgical strike to avenge the Pulwama killings.
Sharing some of his random thoughts on the Kashmir issue at an event here largely attended by students Sunday, the actor-cum-politician deprecated 'jihadists' being glorified in Pakistan.
He also indicated casualties can be avoided if the leadership of India and Pakistan "behaved properly".
"Why plebiscite - to get to know everyone's view – was not held there. Why it was not done.?what is their fear?. The country was ripped apart into two (India and Pakistan). Why don't you ask them (people of J & K) again, they (political leadership) won't do it."
On the recent killing of 40 CRPF men in suicide attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, he said:"If there is bleeding, the first job is to stop it...to talk immediately of surgery (indicating surgical strike was not an option) is... (pauses for a moment)."
In the same breath, he said, "..surgery should also be arranged... Okay but when there is blood loss, place cloth or ice to ensure coagulation, so that there is no further loss (of blood).
"I mourn this day," he said and recalled that years ago when he ran a magazine he had predicted "exactly," that such things would happen in Jammu and Kashmir.
Haasan condemned “Jihadists being glorified by puttingthem on a stature similar to that of sport stars in Pakistan.”
In "Azad Kashmir," big posters on trains couldbe seen glorifying jihadists and "that is madness too."
India should not repeat such a madness and we have to"prove that India is far better country."
"If the two politicians behave properly, there is noneed for any solider to die, the line of control will be undercontrol," he said in an obvious reference to the leadership ofIndia and Pakistan.
He said the concept of an "army itself is old fashionedthing," and beating one another will have to be stopped oneday.