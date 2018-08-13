Why only tourism?

As per state economic survey 2017, in the year 2016-17 the recorded handicraft production in the state stood at Rs 2650 cr in which shawls and carpets contributed Rs 874 cr and Rs 821 cr. The export for the same period for shawls and carpets has been to the tune of Rs 304 cr and Rs 369 cr. A total of 3163 handicrafts societies were registered till March 2017 out of which 1402 are active. From Kashmir, handicrafts exports witnessed an 8.6 percent increase in a year with the exports figure pegged at Rs 1151 cr. The percentage of GSDP for industry sector is 0.09 amounting to Rs 114 cr whereas the percentage for tourism sector is 0.12 amounting to Rs 156 cr. The share of state spending on handicrafts is still lower as the figure is for the overall industry. Between the two, tourism and handicrafts, governments have repeatedly prioritized tourism instead of handicrafts despite the huge potential to increase the exports and boost production in the state. As has been pointed out in reports published earlier, the state governments have shown to be more concerned about scoring political points by displaying the increasing tourism figures as signs of normalcy and good governance in the state. This has adversely affected other important sectors that get neglected because of the focus of government being elsewhere. Every year the state spends crores of rupees to promote tourism – why not spend the same amount on promotion of handicrafts? An earlier survey reveals handicrafts to be among the top employment provider in the state with 3741 handloom units, 0.38 lakh weavers and 8500 persons trained in 533 centres each year. While spending on tourism in terms of returns and revenue generation is a bad bet given the large fluctuations due to changing situations in Kashmir, the handicrafts and their export makes it all the more convincing to shift focus towards the sector. While the white papers on different sectors including the industry and handicrafts in particular present a rosy picture, one fails to understand as why governments have been unable to capitalize on them. Either the white papers are produced by incompetent bureaucracy that does not even know about the figures or the political executives lack the vision to take it forward. Every year the reports and figures present an optimistic picture whereas most of the undertakings of the government only are not able to compensate their own losses with liabilities increasing year after year. J&K state seems to produce exceptional politicians but not a single resourceful economist who could take on the paper policies of the governments.