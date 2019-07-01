Why no outrage against BJP Mahila Morcha statement against minority women: Mehbooba

July 01, 2019 | Agencies

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday questioned why there was no outrage against BJP Mahila Morcha leader who urged Hindus to gangrape Muslim women.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president was responding to reaction against her earlier tweet that Indian cricket team lost to England because of wearing orange jersey.

''My tweet about India’s performance (all in good humour) got more traction than a BJP leader asking Hindus to gangrape Muslim women. Are such appalling statements intentionally being brushed under the rug? An innocuous tweet evokes strong reactions but why no outrage against this'', Mehbooba said in a tweet.