Why HR bodies silent on Kashmiri prisoners’ plight: Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday questioned “silence” of world human rights organizations for not standing for the rights of political prisoners languishing in various jails across India.
Addressing Friday congregation at historic Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said it was unfortunate that none of the rights organizations across the globe and in India have visited the various jails in Jammu and Kashmir—where Kashmiri prisoners are lodged in dismal conditions.
“The health of all these prisoners keeps deterioting due to prolonged detention. Many of these prisoners are not even produced in courts for trial which is extremely inhuman and illegal,” Mirwaiz said. Mirwaiz said that the hundreds of Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in various prisons across India and Jammu and Kashmir are not criminals, “but those heeding to the voice of their conscience and following their dream of striving for their people’s just right to self- determination.”
Mirwaiz said the state under its “draconian laws the PSA and AFSPA” has booked leaders activists and youth in made “up cases” and is subjecting them to illegal detention for years and decades on end which is highly condemnable.
He said the prolonged and in many cases perpetual detention of Kashmiri inmates is the worst form of human rights violations. “Majority of Kashmiri prisoners have been shifted from Valley to various Indian prisons in brazen violation of the of the Geneva convention that lays emphasis on keeping the prisoners in prisons closer to their homes and also its own Supreme Court verdict,” Mirwaiz said. Mirwaiz said the state also uses its institutions like NIA and ED against leadership and activists to put them in jails “without any evidence or on fake charges.”
Mirwaiz once again urged UNHRC and other human rights organizations that include Asia watch, ICRC, Amnesty International to focus their attention on the grave misuse of state and military power against those with dissenting political beliefs and their inhuman treatment and prolonged detention in jails. Mirwaiz also urged them to use their good offices to ask GoI for release of all these detainees.
Giving details Mirwaiz said that at least 38 political prisoners are lodged in various jails even after completing their sentence that include Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo at Udampur Jail completed 26 years in confinement, Javaid Ahmed Khan languishing in Tihar Jail since 22 years, Muhammad Ayoub Khan at Tihar Jail who has completed 24 years , Mirza Nisar Hussain lodged in Jaipur Rajasthan since 22 years, Lateef Ahmed Waza who has completed 22 years in Jaipur Rajasthan, Ali Muhammad Bhat 22 years at Jaipur Jail Rajastan, Abdul Gani Goni 22 years at Jaipur Jail Rajastan , Ghulam Qadir Bhat 24 years Amphala Jail, Dr Muhammad Shafi Khan lodged at Hiranagar since 13 years, Feroz Ahmed Khan at Tihar since 16 years, Pervez Ahmed Mir at Tihar since 16 years, Maqsood Ahmed Bhat at Kotbalwal since 12 years, Bilal Ahmed Kuta lodged at Banglore central jail since 13 years, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat at Kotbalwal jail since 17 years, Muhammad Aslam Gojar lodged in Mumbai Jail since 13 years, Muhammad Ayoub Mir since 14 years, Muhammad Ayoub Dar since 18 years at Central Jail Srinagar, Showkat Ahmed Khan lodged in Central Jail since 11 years, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh at Kotbalwal since 18 years, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh at Kotbalwal since 11 years, Muhammad Abbas Wani is serving detention at Kotbalwal since 12 years. Sheikh Imran has completed 15 years in Central Jail, Barkat Ali Khan 16 years at Central Jail , Abdul Hameed Teli at Central Jail since 13 years, Muhammad Iqbal Khan at Central Jail Srinagar since 16 years, Muhammad Sidiq Gujar 17 years at Central Jail, Saim Ahmad Gojar at Central jail 16 years, Mehandiya Gojar at Central Jail Srinagar since 16 years, Ishfaq Ahmed Pal at Kotbalwal Jail since past 15 years, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhat at Tihar since eight years, Muhammad Aslam Wani at Tihar Jail sice 7 years, Masrat Alam Bhat since 25 years, Muzafar Ahmed Rather at Kotbalwal since 10 years, Bashir Ahmed Baba at Gujrat jail since 9 years , Muzzaffar Ahmed Dar in Tihar 11 years , Mohammad Shafi Shah in Tihar 9 years ,Dr Waseem in Tihar jail for 10 years, Mushtaq Ahmed Lone in Tihar for 6 years.
He said that this year leadership and activists including Shabir Ahmad Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Dr Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Meraj-u-Din Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Shahid Yusuf, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Asia Andrabi, Fahmeedah Sofi and Naheedah Nasreen would complete two years in Tihar jail without trial. Recalling the massacres by the state through its forces in Handwara and Kupwara on 25th 27th January, 1990, Mirwaiz paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of these massacres. The Mirwaiz also recalled the 1998 Wandhama massacre and expressed sympathy with the families of those brutally killed by assailants whose identity is still not known. Mirwaiz demanded international probe into it to bring the perpetrators to book and justice for the victims.