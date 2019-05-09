WHY DURBAR MOVE?

May 09, 2019 | Dr. Asima Mushtaq

The move needs to be discontinued for the economic benefit of the state

As the government is all set to start functioning from Srinagar for the next six months, we are witnessing a buzz on the roads leading to the Civil Secretariat. The roads are being renovated, cleaned, painted and decorated to welcome the officials of the Civil Secretariat. For the last six months, the government was functioning from its winter capital Jammu, as part of, what we call as the Darbar Move.

Darbar Move is a century old practice in which the government functions for six months each in the two capitals of the State, Srinagar and Jammu. The practice was started by Maharaja Ranbir Singh in the late 19th century. The Maharaja used to shift his capital between Srinagar in the summer and Jammu in the winter in order to escape extreme weather conditions in these places. The practice continues till date.

From May to October, governmental offices shift to the summer capital, Srinagar, and function in the winter capital, Jammu for the rest six months. At least 5,000 employees of the Civil Secretariat and 33 government departments are part of the move.

In this whole process of the move, a huge cost is incurred. Crores are spent annually on transporting thousands of official documents, furniture, equipments etc. in trucks and buses from one city to the other every six months. Hundreds of trucks are needed to carry the aforementioned things from one capital to the other. In addition to this, the government also pays dearness allowance to the employees for the Darbar Move. The amount has risen from 6,000 in 2011 to 15,000 in 2018. Moreover, ahead of the Darbar Move, the two capitals receive a refurbishment every year. Not just the roads, the government offices and quarters too are renovated annually and security and other arrangements are made to ensure smooth functioning of the government offices. The state has to bear huge expenses for this profligacy.

Ours is not a rich state to afford such extravagance. At a time when more than 10 per cent of the state’s population lives below poverty line (BPL); when the number of households in the state having no houses is 2,518 with 2,318 households in rural areas and 263 households in urban areas (as per the Socio Economic and Caste Census-2011). Also when employees are engaged on temporary/contractual basis in all sectors, be it education or any other sector and are without salary for months, causing anxiety to them. When our roads are so dilapidated that it takes hours to travel just few kilometers. When many of the government schools and colleges are without basic facilities how can we afford to spend our money so lavishly and injudiciously? We shouldn’t!

The move needs to be discontinued for the economic benefit of the state. Our money needs to be spend on areas like education, health, welfare and safety, transportation and other social service programs, where it can benefit the common people and the state at large; where it can contribute to the overall GSDP and boost the economy of the state rather than drain its economy. Hope good sense prevails and we soon see an end to this unnecessary practice!

dr.asima786@gmail.com