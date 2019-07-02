Why do Karnah, Karen and Uri grab headlines only in war days: Er Rasheed

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

AIP President Er. Rasheed Tuesday expressed anger and anguish over the "dull behavior of defunct administration".



Er. Rasheed who is on tour to Karnah valley said “It is unfortunate that entire Karnah valley has been deprived of its fundamental rights and people lack basic immunities like roads, water and electricity."



"The so called national media should answer why the border areas like Karnah, Karen, Gurez and Uri remain in headlines only in war times and why don’t ultra-national journalists carry stories describing miserable and heart breaking condition of Karnah inhabitants."



He said that it was heart breaking that most of the villages near LoC have been caged and their agricultural lands are of no use to the people.



"The civil administration seems to be in deep slumber and it is unfortunate that despite availability of funds in many schemes the money goes either unspent or is being misused by the corrupt Babu’s”.