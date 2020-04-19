Why can’t Govt bring back stranded passengers like UP govt? asks Tarigami

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yosuf Tarigami Saturday said the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to send 250 buses to pick up about 9,000 stranded students and drop them to their native districts from Kota in Rajasthan must be replicated by Jammu and Kashmir administration to bring back the stranded people across the country, especially north India.

Reportedly these students are being screened by doctors and then allowed to board the buses. We have been demanding the evacuation of stranded J&K students, labourers, traders, patients and others on similar pattern for the last two weeks on the same pattern. What stops J&K administration to follow the same pattern to bring back its stranded people?

Even Kashmiris stranded in Jammu which is part of the same state are not being brought back by the administration which is unfortunate. Special transport arrangements must be made for them and after their return, due COVID protocols must be followed.

