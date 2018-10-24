‘Why can’t Cong make a Pandit Srinagar Mayor?’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 23:
Supporters of Nukul Mattoo, who won the recently-held Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls from Tankipora area of Habba Kadal, Tuesday said Congress should have no objection in backing him for the post of Srinagar Mayor.
“What is the difference between BJP and Congress if a Kashmiri Pandit is not given a chance for acting as a Mayor or a Deputy Mayor,” they said. “Is it not communalism?”
In the ULB polls, Congress candidate Nakul Matto, the grandson of former minister, Pyara Lal Handoo won from Tankipora, Habba Kadal area of Srinagar downtown. “