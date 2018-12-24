Why BJP lost state elections

Muazzam Khursheed
The state assembly elections of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram, which was looked upon, as the trailer for the 2019 LokSabha Polls, but as the exercise of the counting reached its final stage, the shocker that had started to build its pace throughout the day came all the way and hit the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP).
BJP was unable to reach the majority mark in any of these states despite having 272 MPs and hence making it the single largest party in the parliament, whereas the Indian National Congress managed to stake claim to form the government in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh.
The key elements that are believed to be the major factors in BJP’s loss is firstly that the entire process of building up an ostracized image of Rahul Gandhi, which actually made the BJP look like bullies in the eyes of the educated population of India, and Rahul Gandhi probably has succeeded in breaking-out of that image and emerging as a worthy challenger to NarendraModi.
Another vital reason for BJP’s defat in these states is the fact that it can surely speak from a point of confidence but the over confidence that the party had developed over the time is what is believed to have resulted in the change of the perception on the ground.
The “Modi Wave”of 2014 now seems to have dried-up and the amount degradation in different institutions believed to have taken place by virtue of the BJP across the country appears to have backfired at the Modi led government.
If we talk about the levels of mortification in media, it would be appropriate to state that it has hit an all-time low with a certain number of media channels creating news rather than reporting news.
The over nationalism or patriotism card played by the BJP through bringing-up Pakistan or tagging someone as a Pakistani every time a particular person or organisation spoke anything against them, is also a key element.
The parent organisation of the BJP – The RSS, and its intolerance towards the minorities has been one of the major reason for their defeat in these elections and presumed to be the one posing hurdles to its victory in the 2019 LokSabhapolls.
Let us address the elephant in the room – Pakistan. It is undoubtedly an undeniable fact that blaming Pakistan for being an Islamic state, terrorism, CPEC every time any election is fought in India is a routine and the real problem begins when this hatred eventually gets converted into votes.
However, the tables seem to have turned this year, as the world witnessed Imran Khan being elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and it is somehow evident from Imran Khan’s way of doing things that he is a peace-loving man who wants to have good relations within both the neighbouring countries.
His gesture of opening up the Kartarpur Corridor has generated a spark of hope for every peace loving fellow, living on any side of the border that harmony between both India and Pakistan can indeed be a reality.
However, this notion of tranquillity and harmony has probably not and will not satisfy the election drama being played by the current party in power, Pakistan at this point of time is going ahead with all peaceful intentions in its capacity which is not giving the current party in power any reason for criticism.
Underestimating Congress’s capability, experience of fighting elections and also of running the country for decades is a mistake done by the BJP resulting in its debacle.
The high end promises made by Prime Minister NarendraModi of retrieving back all the black money from abroad by banning the old 500 and 1000 rupee notes, has stayed like a blot on that unexpected decision of government of India.
Largely denounced and widely condemned, demonetisation came on the midnight of 8th November, 2016 reportedly aimed at identifying black money holders and curbing corruption, but it seems to have boomeranged and punctured the BJP’s hype balloon.
Another vital element in BJP losing its ground is that it badly handled the Kashmir issue. Despite the fact that they could have easily built upon the already laid down roadmap by the former prime minister AtalBihari Vajpayee, and a suicidal support given by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite the fact that ideologically PDP for BJP is like having an alliance between RSS and Muslim League.
Nonetheless, the alliance was announced by the PDP Founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, putting his lifelong vibrant political career at stake with a view to bridge Hindu dominated Jammu region with Muslim dominated Kashmir and with a vision to make Jammu and Kashmir a platform for reconciliation between both India and Pakistan.
However, acting as jack of all and masters of none, the BJP’s central leadership began to interfere with the internal issues of the state and instead of reconciliation, created more hurdles for the mainstream to reach back to the people of Kashmir, which has resulted in anger and strong alienation from the people towards New Delhi.
Their Kashmir policy failed miserably, as they were portraying themselves to be nationalists throughout the country, but instead ended up having an alliance with PDP, which is known for its soft separatism, but neither BJP could handle the internal nor they could handle the external relations properly despite being in the power corridors both at the North and South Block of New Delhi and as well as in the Civil Secretariat of Jammu and Kashmir.