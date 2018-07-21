Why are PDP MLAs seeking refuge: NC

AgenciesSrinagar
Questioning Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLAs for seeking refuge following alleged threat of National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation against them, the National Conference (NC) said why should any investigation break Mehbooba Mufti’s party.
However, the main rival party of PDP in Kashmir, NC, said that using agencies liked NIA for political games is unethical.
Taking to micro blogging site twitter, chief spokesperson for the NC Ruhullah Mehdi, MLA, Badgam, said “ Using agencies like NIA for political games is unethical. But, why should she and her MLAs fear NIA investigations in the first place? Why are her MLAs seeking refuge? Why should any investigation break her party?”.
Using agencies like NIA for political games is unethical. But, why should she and her MLAs fear NIA investigations in the first place? Why are her MLAs seeking refuge?Why should any investigation break her party? https://t.co/pOgc1vyn2z— Ruhullah Mehdi (@RuhullahMehdi) July 21, 2018
NC vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah re-tweeted the tweet of Mehdi on Saturday.
The NC spokesperson's reaction came a day after former CM Mehbooba Mufti alleged that her party MLAs are being coerced and threatened to leave her party (PDP) or face NIA raids.
In an interview to a national private television network, Mehbooba without naming BJP, had claimed that several MLAs of her party have told her in person that tremendous pressure was being put to wean them away from PDP.
Speaking for the first time on the current crisis in her party, after BJP pulled plug on the working coalition in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP party president and former chief minister Mufti said that her MLAs were being coerced and threatened to leave her party with NIA raids.
She has further said in the interview that she was not saying that New Delhi is going it but I did talk to some people in New Delhi and told them that a perception is being created through media reports that MLAs can be bought with money or motivated to leave PDP for important cabinet portfolios. However, she alleged, if they (MLAs) are rejecting the offer, they are being threatened with NIA raids.
Mehbooba resigned as chief minister last month after her coalition partner BJP pulled out from the over three year coalition government in the state last month, alleging discrimination with Jammu and Ladakh region besides failure on law and order front.
Later, Governor rule was imposed and the 87-member House was put under suspended animation though majority of mainstream parties, including NC, Congress, Communist Party of India (M), Panthers Party are demanding dissolution of the House. However, they are also not in favour of early elections because of prevailing law and order situation in the state.
The parties alleged that BJP could indulge horse trading and form the government with the help of some PDP MLAs, who openly revolted against the party.
The PDP is still largest party with 28 MLAs followed by BJP 25, all from Jammu region, NC 15, Congress 12, Peoples Conference (PC) two, CPI(M) one and four independents.