March 16, 2019 | Shahzad Hussain

Why are Kashmiris harassed outside the valley?

Kashmir, once called the land of saints, has witnessed bloodshed for decades now. The genesis of armed revolt in Kashmir can be traced back to 1980s when people were betrayed by bringing in handpicked politicians and government.
On February 14, one of the deadliest suicide bombings happened in Kashmir in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed. This deadly attack was condemned across the world. But its reaction was that people, mostly students of Kashmir were attacked and harassed in several states.
The attacks, threats, beatings and other kinds of harassment against Kashmiri civilians outside the valley gives us a clue what people think of Kashmiris and the conflict here. They are actually fooled by some hired media houses. It seemed there was no law of the land, and the might was in the hands of rightwing extremists.
It is a pity that Kashmiri people who are Muslims are manhandled, threatened and even expelled from the other states and Jammu division. It shows that our identity is attacked.
In many educational institutions Kashmiri students received life threats, even at some places they were harassed, and few of them were booked under sedition cases, while some were suspended for expressing their views, which is our constitutional right.
Some of the teachers teaching outside the state met with the same fate, even some of them were forced to resign because of their identity as Kashmiri Muslims.
The traders who have their business units outside the valley, driver and laborers who work in other states also became the victims of this violence.
The way a fistful of people were outraged, I wish they had felt the same pain and sorrow when innocent people of Kashmir, the civilians were killed or are killed. Perhaps this handful of people is unaware about the number of civilians who have been killed or become the victims of pellet guns. They lend a deaf hear to the number of innocent people killed in Kashmir.
Modi-ji has said that the fight is not against Kashmir and Kashmiris but against terrorism. Had he said this very thing just after the violence it would have hold some weight. Commenting on it this way is worthless, as the right wing fanatics got for what they were waiting for and divided the society on regional and communal basis.
Kashmiris have been closely watching the Supreme Court order which enjoined 11 states to punish all those behind this violence against Kashmiris. Now we will see how many people will be detained, charged with crimes or booked under PSA.
Nobody even dared to condemn the remarks made by Meghalaya Governor who said about boycotting Kashmiris. To conclude, being a student of political science, it is bitter truth that there is dearth of international ethics as political regimes always shifts blame on others. I think this is a trend which has been adopted by ruling regimes to divert the main concerns of common people. Furthermore states all over the world should be unanimous that the sovereignty's principle of non-interference should be suspended whenever there is human rights violation inside the state, and there should be humanitarian intervention till normalcy prevails.
