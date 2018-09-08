Why a temporary DG, why hurry in replacing Vaid: Omar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 07:
National Conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Friday raised questions on the appointment of a “temporary Director General Police” saying there was no hurry to replace Sheesh Paul Vaid as the DGP.
Taking to micro blogging social networking website, Twitter, Omar said, “Changing the DG is the prerogative of the administration but why a DG as a temporary arrangement? The current DG won’t know if he’s going to stay & others who would like his job will be trying to replace him. None of this is good for @JmuKmrPolice. There was no hurry to replace @spvaid. He should have been changed only when a permanent arrangement had been worked out. @JmuKmrPolice has enough problems without having to deal with confusion of leadership (sic).”