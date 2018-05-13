For us you were the lamp and we were the moth
Esteemed Sir, with the tearful eyes I on the behalf of the students of Kashmir University am writing you this letter and I am sure that it will definitely reach to you because my firm belief is that you are alive.
Our dear professor, we as the students of university consider ourselves very fortunate, lucky and are very proud that we get an erudite and a genius teacher.
Now, you left us forever and we will never get your scholar lectures any more but you have proved a damp squib taught us many things.
Since, you left the whole campus is mourning, every breeze of NaseemBagh is weeping. Every bird on every bough is lamenting your loss. Everybody is in a deep shock. We too are in a fix to understand why you choose this path.
We acknowledge that we have lost a great pearl, an asset, a great mentor and above all, an excellent teacher. Besides, that you were philanthropist, bleeding heart and an amicable person. Your deeds proved your words that you were really human first then a Muslim.
Sir, you were a sea of knowledge the way you delivered your lectures in a classroom was something different. Your attitude and behaviour was par excellence.
We can say, your versatile personality was alluring many people. For us you were the lamp and we were the moth.
Our beloved professor, your death has given birth to many questions, especially on social media your death is being debated. It (your death) is being mourned as well as celebrated. Some people are against your decision and some do agree with you.
But nobody delves deep and ponders why you took this decision and joined the outfit. Those who favour with your decision say that our birth right needs sacrifice and it is because of such sacrifices that the movement survived so far.
Such category of people are of the view that blood works in resistance like the petrol works in the engine. They appreciate your sacred wounds and holy blood.
On the other hand, people like me disagree with your decision. We say that you needed to contribute on intellectual level.
We argue that you were intellectually smart, politically mature and above all academically strong so better was that if you would have lived and had shunned this path.
People like us have a strong argument. They say that repression is always multidimensional or multi facet thus, it is imperative for an occupied to resist multi-facedly.
We wanted you would have survived Kashmir cause on different front. But the matter of the fact is that something is there which motivated you to take this extreme step. And that is obviously the policies of New Delhi.
The way New Delhi has turned whole Kashmir in to a military garrison and has repressed us would have taught you like us that it is a curse.
Sir, you would have been fed up with the atrocities and barbarism meted out day-in and day-out on Kashmiri people by the largest democratic country.
Your life would have witnessed numerous atrocities and rapes committed by the government forces. The de facto conflict has pushed you towards the wall and you would have pined for to end the age old-slavery.
Your were not among the people who are suffering from intellectual slavery and whose mind has been caged. You were the free man. You didn’t collaborate but you resist. You have wiped out the propaganda that the intellectual class has nothing to do with the movement.
You challenged the state’s narrative that those who demand their rights are miscreants and above all an illiterate class.
Sir, you were not only literate but more importantly educated. Hats off for your determination, courage and valour. Our glorious tributes to you. You are our inspiration and real role model. You were the “Shaheen” of Iqbal.
We salute you that you stayed true to your motherland and also salute to your brave parents and your courageous better half who supported you and remained steadfast.
Last but not least, you were an organic intellectual dear Professor Sahab.
We will miss u forever. May all mighty Allah grant you jannatulfirdoos.
Hazarousaalnargizapnebainoorepairootehai
Bade mushkilsaihotahaichamanmaidedavarpaida
Author is from Department of English, University of Kashmir