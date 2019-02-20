Whosoever picks gun will be killed: Army

• Militant recruitment dropped
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 19:
The Kashmiri youth who have picked up gun would be killed unless they lay down arms and join mainstream, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 15 Corps, Lt General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon said on Tuesday.
“Anyone who has picked up gun will be killed,” Lt Singh Singh said while addressing a press conference here.
He was flanked by IGP Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani, IG CRPF Zulfiqar Hassan and GoC Victor Force, J S Mathew.
The GoC said there is a very good “surrender policy” being initiated by the government for the militants, who surrender, and they can join mainstream to pursue their life.
“I will like to tell the parents of local youth, especially mothers as I understand in a Kashmiri society, mother has a great role to play to please request your sons, who have joined militancy, to surrender and return to mainstream,” he said.
The GoC said whatever intelligence is received by forces, they plan modus operandi accordingly to kill militants.
On whether Jaish-e-Mohammad, which was behind Fidayeen attack on CRPF bus on February 14, has increased their network in the valley, IGP said the forces were after the militants.
He said of the 252 militants killed in Valley last year, 58 belonged to JeM. “This year 31 militants have been killed and of them 12 belong to JeM”.
Pani said there was not a single suicide attack by Jaish in 2018.
“We are after them,” IGP said.
On Thursday 40 CRPF men were killed and several injured when Jaish fidayeen Adil Hassan Dar rammed his explosive laden vehicle on CRPF bus on Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The GoC said there were lot of militant actions, which were not allowed to take place by forces while acting on intelligence inputs.
On militant recruitment, he said the recruitment of youth into militant ranks has come down during last few months.
IG Pani said there is a significant dip in the recruitment. “We haven’t seen such a thing (recruitment) in last three months”.
He said there are families, who are playing a role to bring back their sons.
“Families and community have a big role to play. We see an element of fear in villages and force as factors for the recruitment,” the IGP said.
He said killing of top commanders and going out of vintage elements has helped improve the security scenario in the valley.
“We are acting very tough on those who are acting as co-conspirators in such actions,” Pani said.
The GoC appealed Kashmiri youth not to rush towards gunfight sites before or after the gunfights.
“Because during the encounter something can go wrong and after the encounter the left over explosives may cause injury or death,” he said.
He said there were “inimical elements involved in radicalization” of youth but efforts of the forces, government and opinion makers of the society has helped in reducing the methods of radicalization in recent past.
On infiltration, Lt Gen Dhillon said because of heavy snow, adverse weather condition and terrain, infiltration in recent times has not taken place on the Line of Control (LoC).
“However, infiltration via International Border (IB) in south of Jammu; Samba, Hiranagar and Pathankote sectors takes place,” he said.
“That infiltration is continuing and we have reports on that. There is also an incident of Jajer Kotli. Pakistan is carrying out infiltration into Kashmir,” he said.
