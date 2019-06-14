Whose narrative is JK’s delimitation, asks KCSDS

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Prominent civil society group, Kashmir Center for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) on Thursday alleged that “delimitation of assembly constituencies was the new agenda floated by Sangh Parivar and its drooling blind followers.”

In a statement issue here, KCSDS spokesperson warned government against any such misadventure as it is goaded on to act by them against all principles of justice in democracy.

“Aggressive TV debates, columns, opinions and views have started appearing in print and social media proding the new government in effect to turn the numerical majority into a political minority in Jammu and Kashmir,” a statement issue here said.

“Imaginary grounds, bizarre justifications, outlandish claims are peddled to transplant brute majoritarianism of India in Kashmir to further politically disempower the Muslim majority.” “And yet the government intriguingly comes up with the allegation that it is Kashmiri political parties who are raking up the issue to deceive people.”

The KCSDS spokesperson said that the “delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly seats will end the partisanship that favors Kashmir. He has not only twisted facts and figures to justify the constitution of a delimitation commission to reorganize State Assembly constituencies to give double the seats to Jammu from that of Kashmir but given weird, absolutely undemocratic and completely unjust formulas to make minority into majority.”

“We want to tell this Government that every day new narratives are manufactured in New Delhi through TV debates and social and print media to dislodge, disempower and denigrate Kashmiris to obfuscate their struggle for their rights,” KCSDS spokesperson said, adding “We are not fond of manufacturing false narratives. We have truth on our side for which we are struggling. We are compelled to respond to the falsehoods being perpetrated every day. We want to live in just peace which could dawn only by restoring people’s rights and not by snatching then under one pretext or the other.”