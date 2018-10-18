Who removed garbage bins outside SKIMS Soura?

3 bins missing after clashes; Police, SMC deny any involvement
3 bins missing after clashes; Police, SMC deny any involvement
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Oct 17:
Garbage and dustbins in Soura area on the Srinagar outskirts went missing after clashes took place between protesters and the police, CRPF troopers in the area twice on Wednesday. The residents accused the Police department of removing the bins as protestors use them (dustbins) as a shield during clashes.
After consecutive clashes in Soura areas, large garbage bins placed by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for garbage purposes are now seen nowhere.
“There were three big garbage bins placed near the SKIMS Hospital but all the three have gone missing and the Police is responsible for it. The protestors used the bins as a shield and that is the main reason these bins have been removed,” said one of the residents.
Police Station Soura has denied the removal of garbage bins by its men saying they have nothing to do with that and the concerned authorities might have removed them.
Station House Officer Soura, Shahnawaz Ahmad said, “Why would a police department remove dustbins that are meant for garbage purpose? Also, the residents of Achan and adjoining areas might have displaced them for their own purposes.”
Shahnawaz said the Srinagar Municipal Corporation or some other government department might have removed them as they are the authority to handle the dustbins.
Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC, Ghulam Rasool said, “SMC has never removed dustbins from any of the areas as we can only replace and not remove them. We are responsible for maintaining hygiene in the society and we cannot remove any garbage or dustbin without any valid reason.”
Rasool asserted that the SMC can only remove garbage bins when they have the orders from the government because of any development or macadamization otherwise they can’t remove them.