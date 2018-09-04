Who monitors diagnostic labs in Govt run hospitals in Kashmir?

Disparity in rates goes rampant, patients suffer
Will finalize rate structure soon: Govt
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Sep 03:
Shelving the government norms and recently issued circular, hospitals across Kashmir—especially those located at peripheries are charging exuberant rates for investigations from patients without any approval from higher-ups, which has left people fuming.
Rising Kashmir has exclusively accessed the rates lists which are varying and the huge disparity is seen in the same which has left people suspicious.
According to the rate list, the patients at district hospital Pulwama and Baramulla are charging Rs 120 for Complete Blood Count (CBC), while the same test is done for Rs 35 at SKIMS, Soura and SMHS.
A serum amylase test is done for Rs 150 in district hospitals, but the patients are charged Rs 15 at the tertiary care hospitals.
As per the rate lists, there is a huge disparity in the rates of diagnostic procedures between hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir.
“At DH Udampur, a CBC test costs Rs 50, while as for serum amylase test patients are charged only Rs 30 which is low compared to peripheral hospitals in the valley,” the rate lists notes.
For lipid profile patients are charged Rs 250 in peripheral hospitals in Kashmir, the same procedure is done for just Rs 30 at SKIMS, SMHS. Interestingly at DH Udampur, the test is done for just Rs 80.
For digital x-ray, patients are charged Rs 150-200 in district hospitals, while as the same is done for Rs 120 and 70 at SKIMS and SMHS respectively.
Same is the case with USG (without film); in district hospitals, patients are charged Rs 150 while as it is done for Rs 100 in peripheral hospitals in J&K.
For a blood sugar test, the patients in districts are charged Rs 35, while at SKIMS and SMHS the test is done for Rs 10 and free at DH Udampur.
The patients are bearing the brunt of the excessive rates due to lack of a proper mechanism at the health facilities by higher-ups.
Hospital administrators in the district hospitals have blatantly increased rates without approval by the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK).
Few days back, a female patient with report number 62701 in DH Baramulla was charged 120 for a CBC. She was astonished when later came to know by her friend, who was charged just 35 for the same in a Srinagar hospital.
“The rates must be uniform and there should be checks on it by the concerned department,” she said.
“How it has been done? Who has fixed the rates?” asked a senior doctor at DH Pulwama.
“The rate rates are unaffordable and a burden for many patients. These rates are not prevalent in any other part of the country in government hospitals,” said the doctor.
Similarly for a Liver Function Test (LFTs) another patient with MRD No: 17700 was charged Rs 400 in DH Pulwama while the same test is done for Rs 60 at SKIMS and SMHS while as at DH Udampur it is done for Rs 50.
The disparity of rates has left patients angry and prompted Concerned Citizens Forum, Pulwama to move a representation to health authorities.
“The fixed rates have not been approved anywhere. We fail to understand how the hospitals have been allowed to frame their own rate, notwithstanding the slogans of “free investigations” for poor,” reads the representation.
“The disparity of rates has become a big game. The revenue generated by the hospital is being spent without any norm,” they alleged.
It said hospital administrators take credit to increase revenue and spent it lavishly on unnecessary things and loot the exchequer.
Interestingly, some private diagnostic labs are charging less than the rates charged in the district and sub-district hospital in the state.
Director Finance, Health and Medical Education Department, Rafiq Ahmad said the issue had come to their notice and have recently issued a circular.
“In the circular, we asked the hospital administrators to follow the rates of SMHS hospital until we come up with a final rate list,” he said.
Ahmad said for a long time, there was no rate list for the diagnostic procedures with the department. The hospital heads had individually framed rate list.
After the circular, the department also ordered framing of a committee, which comprises of the department’s officers, to finalize rate structure for carrying out the necessary procedures.
“The committee will submit recommendations. We are going to hold a meeting in this regard very soon. We have to take everyone into consideration to the finale the rate list,” he said.