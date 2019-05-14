While fasting and feasting, spare a thought for these poor girls

May 14, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Rukaya, 15, is frying cheese in hot mustard oil for Iftaar at Markazi Falah Mastoorat, a government-run destitute centre for girls on the outskirts of Baramulla town.

With the help of three other girls, she prepares food for 25 girls who reside at this destitute center in Kanth Bagh area of Baramulla.

Unable to bear expenses of the family, her parents left Rukaya to fend for herself at the centre.

In a concrete rented building, a group of 25 teenage girls have made Markazi Falah Mastoorat their home.

However, the centre has very little facilities available.

“We have been assigned a daily schedule. A group of five girls cook meals every day. The duties of cleaning rooms and washrooms have also been fixed. Besides being in a safe house, we learn how to live a normal life. At times we feel exhausted while cooking. We wish a cook were available here so that we could utilize our time in studies,” Rukaya says.

The other teenagers have somehow same stories to share.

Irtiqa, a 5th standard student, who hails from Wohlootra, Kandi area of Rafiabad belongs to a poor family.

With meager income, her family could not provide her good education and better life.

“I used to roam around doing household chores. I always wanted to study but my parents couldn't afford my fee, books or uniform. Here we go to school and are given good food. However, we lack a cook, medical facilities and security arrangements," Irtiqa says.

Incharge Superintendent Markazi Falah Mastoorat, Tanveer Kour says the destitute home does not have a cook that has a direct impact on the studies of the children.

“We had hired a private cook for the children and we used to pay Rs 1500 to him from the office funds. She worked here for two months and left the job as no one is ready to work on such a meager amount. We have already brought this matter to the notice of the higher authorities but nothing productive has been done till date," she says.

According to the officials, the girls are from poor families of Kandi areas of Rafiabad like Brandub, Kitterdaji, Wohlootra and areas of Uri where education is still a distant dream and the people are poor.

“We provide education to these students upto 10th standard in the nearby government-run schools and after that enroll them in ITIs so that they can learn art or register in a technical course in order to compete with the world. They come from poor backgrounds but our intention is to see them off as finished products so that they can at least earn some livelihood for their families,” Kour says.

However, the destitute safe house lacks proper medical care facilities, a playground or a lawn and security arrangements.

Even a reading room for the children is also missing.

“During any medical emergency, we face a lot of problems. We don't have a vehicle here and the hospital authorities or other officials also do not help us in such situations. We want to play in an open lawn but there is none in the building,” says Shazia, another girl living at Markazi Falah Mastoorat.

She says there should be a link between the district hospital authorities and the Markazi Falah Mastoorat so that in case of emergencies, girls do not suffer.

They also appealed the higher authorities of shifting the destitute home to some government quarter where they could play and breathe fresh air.

Unaware of the situation, District Social Welfare Officer Baramulla, Showkat Ahmad says a cook was provided for the children.

“There is no such problem. However, I will personally check, and if any, it will be redressed soon,” Ahmad says.

(The names of girls have been changed)