Where to Invest in 2018-19 ?

Since the announcement of LTCG tax in the Union Budget 2018, a lot of mutual fund investors have shifted to ULIPs. If investment experts are to be believed, the 10% flat tax on any long term capital gains, without any indexation benefit has made mutual funds a less attractive option for investors. Thankfully, life insurance companies have come up with new-age ULIPs that promise long term capital gains sans any taxes.
With comprehensive life insurance coverage and lucrative investment opportunities, new-age ULIPs promise best of both worlds to the investors. The tax exemption on premium payment, maturity proceeds and death benefit is perhaps the cherry on the top.
Having highlighted the many benefits of ULIP plans, it would be prudent to examine the competition in the investment arena. For a very long time, mutual funds resonated well with both newbie and seasoned investors. All thanks to the attractive returns and nominal charges. Let’s compare ULIPs and mutual funds to understand which one of the two is a better investment option.
|
ULIPs
|
Mutual Funds
|
ULIP plans offer insurance and investment opportunity,
|
Mutual funds offer only investment opportunity.
|
ULIPs come with 5 years lock-in period
|
Most mutual funds have no lock-in period. Tax-saving mutual funds come with 3 years lock-in period.
|
ULIP plans attract fund management charges of 1.35%
|
Mutual funds attract a fund management charges of 2.5%
|
ULIP plans allow free fund switches to help investors maximize their returns
|
Mutual funds don’t allow fund switches.
|
ULIP plans offer tax benefits.
|
Mutual Fund schemes don’t offer any tax benefits.
|
ULIP plans offer loyalty bonuses.
|
Mutual Fund doesn’t offer any additional benefits.
Now that you understand the basic point of differences between ULIPs and Mutual funds, let’s compare the two on 5 key parameters.
- Taxability - ULIP plans allow policyholders and their nominees to enjoy tax benefits on the premium payment, maturity proceeds and death benefit. On the other hand, mutual funds don’t offer any tax benefits to the investors. In addition, mutual fund schemes attract LTCG tax of 10% on capital gains exceeding over Rs.1 lakh yearly, without any indexation benefit. However, ULIPs don’t come under the purview of LTCG taxes.
Verdict: ULIPs beat mutual funds hands down as far as taxability is concerned.
- Charges – Back in 2010, ULIPs had too many and too high costs associated with them. Quite naturally, investors always preferred mutual funds over ULIPs back in 2010. But things have changed now. The cost structures of new-age ULIP plans are so frugal that they beat mutual funds hands down. Almost all ULIP plans don’t attract any fund allocation or policy admin charges. In addition, ULIPs attract fund management charges at 1.35%, whereas mutual funds attract fund management charges at 2.5%. However, the mortality charges levied on the ULIP plans shrink the net investments.
Verdict: As far as charges are concerned, mutual funds knock out ULIP plans by a very small margin.
- Returns – In the light of the re-introduction of Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax announced in the annual budget for the year 2018-19, the otherwise lucrative returns offered by mutual fund schemes seemed to have shrunk. The flat 10% LTCG tax on the long-term returns makes mutual fund less viable for investors. On the other hand, ULIPs offer tax-free returns helping investors maximize their benefits.
Verdict: ULIPs inevitably score over mutual funds as far as returns are concerned.
- Flexibility – Flexibility of investment remains a key factor to consider for almost all investors. ULIPs offer the option of free fund switches to help investors maximize their returns by effectively shifting between debt and equity funds based on the market performance as well as their risk appetite. On the other hand, mutual fund schemes don’t offer the options of fund switches. In case mutual fund investors are looking to shift between different funds, they need to stop their scheme completely. This also attracts an exit charge or a surrender charge.
Verdict: ULIP plans are more flexible investment instrument as compared to mutual fund schemes.
- Long-Term Investment Benefits – It goes without saying that an investor needs to stay invested for a longer time to reap the maximum benefits on their investment. This is where ULIP plans come to the rescue of investors. ULIPs come with a lock-in-period of 5 years. Longer lock-in period helps lessen the tax outgo, skirt the risk of market volatility and help investors generate maximum returns by beating inflation. On the other hand, mutual fund schemes don’t come with a pre-stipulated lock-in period. Mutual fund investors can choose to exit any time they want. This fickleness is unfavourable for long-term wealth creation. Remember, the longer is the investment horizon, the higher will be the returns.
Verdict: ULIPs are better investment instrument as compared to mutual funds for those looking to stay invested for a longer tenure.
Final Verdict
ULIP plans are better investment option as compared to mutual fund schemes. They offer investment flexibility, attract lower charges, offer tax benefits and prove to be attractive option for long-term investors who wish to yield higher returns on their investment.