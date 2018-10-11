Where is Post Office?

Kupwara locals fume as office shifted 2nd time
Kupwara:
People of north Kashmir’s frontier district, Kupwara, have expressed displeasure over shifting of post office Kupwara—second time without being informed about the move.
The post office, located in the main market of Kupwara, was shifted to Bumhama, a kilometre away from the district headquarter, a year ago. Now, it has been shifted to Regipora, Kupwara a couple of days ago.
However, the people complain they were not informed about the shifting of the post office to Regipora and that they have been visiting the previous office over the last few days only to see the office closed.
“Authorities neither informed us through media nor through posters about the shifting of the post office,” agitated locals said.