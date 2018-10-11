About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Where is Post Office?

Published at October 11, 2018 12:15 AM 0Comment(s)171views

Kupwara locals fume as office shifted 2nd time


Kupwara:

People of north Kashmir’s frontier district, Kupwara, have expressed displeasure over shifting of post office Kupwara—second time without being informed about the move.
The post office, located in the main market of Kupwara, was shifted to Bumhama, a kilometre away from the district headquarter, a year ago. Now, it has been shifted to Regipora, Kupwara a couple of days ago.
However, the people complain they were not informed about the shifting of the post office to Regipora and that they have been visiting the previous office over the last few days only to see the office closed.
“Authorities neither informed us through media nor through posters about the shifting of the post office,” agitated locals said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top