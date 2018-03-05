Where is polythene ban?

Shopkeepers, vendors continue to flout govt directive, admin in slumber
Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Despite two years after the blanket ban imposed on polythene bags in the summer capital, shopkeepers, vendors continue to violate and are using these bags openly in the city and could be seen carrying polythene bags everywhere.
Officials of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) seemed to be least worried to implement the ban in letter and spirit in the city.
Shopkeepers in many areas including, Batamaloo market, Parimpora Busstand and in other markets of the city are continuing to violate the ban and can be seen using the polythene openly.
Abdul Rashid, a local resident at Parimpora told Rising Kashmir that the solid waste including plastic bags, polythene, and domestic waste is being thrown on the roads and also into the drains leading to their blockade.
Nothing will change here because not any single law is being enforced here, he said.
“In newly bus-stand Parimpora where a variety of fruits and vegetables is sold in thick polythene bags and that leads to environmental pollution,” Rashid said.
Another pedestrian at Batamaloo, Mohammad Sahil said that "the use of polythene is still going on and government watching as a mute spectator."
“They have failed to implement the order despite that polythene is damaging the historical city’s environment, Sahil said.
However, a vegetable seller at Batamaloo Jabbar Hassan said that ban cannot be implemented here because they must come with the alternative that first that we will use.
“Now these thin polythene’s are easily decomposable and cannot affect anyway on our environment,” Hassan said.
Meanwhile, in a recent order from Chairman State Pollution Control Board Kashmir (CSPB) has directed the government for the seizure of polythene carry bags after January 15, 2018.
“Seize polythene carry bags irrespective of thickness wherever they find the product being used, traded, marketed or manufactured,” reads an order from the board.
However, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation Riyaz Wani told Rising Kashmir that joint squads are working in full sprit in the city.
Riyaz said in February month, their joint squad has seized more than 1000 kilograms of polythene.
Commissioner claimed that they have penalized 15 thousand rupees to 42 offenders using polythene in different corners of the city.
He said, the joint squads comprising of Pollution control board (PCB), Revenue department and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) are currently working together to enforce the blanket ban.
“Our operation is not sufficient we have to ensure implementation of the order in letter and spirit, by creating exit and entry checkpoints in the city,” Cmmissioner said.
It is pertinent to mention that on June 18, 2008, the JK government banned all kinds of polythene bags in the state by issuing SRO 182 under the J&K Non-Biodegradable Material (Management, Handling and Disposal) Act, 2007.
