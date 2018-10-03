Get - On the Play Store.
The traffic police Srinagar Thursday asked the Auto-rickshaw drivers to recalibrate their meters within 20 days or face strict action. As per a communiqué issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic city Srinagar, Al-Tahir Gilani, it has been brought to th...More
GST collections in October have crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Thursday. The revenue from goods and services tax (GST) in September was Rs 94,442 crore. GST mop-up had crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time in April an...More
Kabul's control of Afghanistan slipped in recent months as local security forces suffered record-level casualties while making minimal or no progress against the Taliban, a US government watchdog said Thursday. The latest glimpse into Afghanistan's security crisis highlights...More
Proving that age was no barrier for learning, a 96-year-old woman has secured high marks in a literacy examination held in Kerala. Karthyayani Amma, the oldest candidate who appeared for the "Aksharalaksham" programme of the state-run Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority,...More
Government of India’s special representative for Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma Thursday visited Handwara town in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. Sharma, reports said, reached Handwara town amid tight security arrangements. He is scheduled to meeting various del...More
China Thursday sought to defend the proposed bus service with Pakistan through PaK, saying its cooperation with Islamabad has nothing to do with the territorial dispute and will not change its principled stance on the Kashmir issue. India Wednesday said it has lodged strong ...More
The two militants who were Thursday killed in a gunfight with government forces at Zugoo Arizal in central Kashmir's Budgam district have identified. The slain militants have been identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Ahad Khan of Brass Arizal in Budgam district Mohd...More
Scientists using data from India's first dedicated astronomy satellite, AstroSat, and NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory have found that a black hole in the binary star system 4U 1630-47 spins close to the maximum possible rate. Relatively smaller black holes are exotic end s...More
The family members and relatives of a Kashmiri student, who went missing in Noida last month, Thursday held a protest demonstration in Srinagar seeking intervention of Governor in tracing their missing son. Ethisham Ahmad, a resident of Khanyar area of Srinagar and a first-y...More
The rupee rebounded 11 paise to 73.84 against the dollar in early trade Thursday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters. At the interbank foreign exchange, after opening higher at 73.88 rupee strengthened further to quote at 73.84 against the dollar regi...More
On Wednesday, the experts, including David Kaye,Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur onextrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions;and Bernard Duhaime, Chair of the Workin...More
India has jumped 23 places in ease of doing business ranking. It was at 100th place last year and now it is at 77th rank. India is now recognised as among top ten improvers for the 2nd consecutive year.It is now ranked first among South Asian countries compared to 6th rank i...More
India has lodged strong protests with China and Pakistan on the proposed bus service that will operate through Pakistan-adminstered Kashmir under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement that it is ...More
Two militants were killed in a gunfight with goverment forces at Zugoo Arizal in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thrusday. Reports that Army's 53RR, police and paramilitary CRPF laid laid a cordon around Zugoo after receiving input about presence of militants in the ar...More
A gunfight broke out between militants and goverment forces at Zugoo Arizal in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thrusday. Reports that Army's 53RR, police and paramilitary CRPF laid laid a cordon around Zugoo after receiving input about presence of militants in the area...More
