Where are promised Electric Buses for Srinagar, Cong asks Govt

June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir news

Congress leader Kadfeen Choudhary has asked the government to reveal details about its much-hyped promise of making electric buses in state’s summer capital operational from May this year.

In a statement Kadfeen has said that more than a month has passed since the buses were ought to be made operational in Srinagar, however, till date, there are no traces of any such development on the ground. “Making the electric buses operational in the city was a welcome measure and the city of Srinagar and its people would have been benefited from it to a large extent. However, there seems no seriousness in the implementation of such a project,” said Kadfeen.

He added that the state authorities should have first assessed the preparedness of the project and then only made the announcement of its inauguration. “It looks like the promise of an inconstant beloved. As people were told that in May the buses are coming, someone should inform the helmsmen that June arrived 9 days ago,” said Kadfeen.

The Congress leader hoped that with all seriousness, the project of making electric buses operational in Srinagar will be pursued and people are provided the facility at an earliest. KNS